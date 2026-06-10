Viral Video: London Woman's 'Lady Singham' Move Shuts Down Roadside Harassers!

A woman has taught a solid lesson to a group of men who were whistling, making lewd comments, and catcalling her while she was on the road. Her message was clear: "Mess with me, and you'll regret it." A video of this brave woman's actions is now creating a huge buzz on social media. This old clip, showing what happens when a woman's patience runs out, is trending again and grabbing everyone's attention.

The Chase and the Takedown!

A young woman was coolly cycling down a street in London. At the same time, some men in a van started making vulgar comments at her. They tried to harass her and cause her mental distress. Those men probably thought she would get scared or just leave, like many are forced to do in such situations.

But this woman was different. Their behaviour made her furious. Burning with anger, she started chasing the van on her bicycle. As soon as the van stopped at a traffic signal, she saw her chance and cornered them like a lioness.

Instant Justice, 'Lady Singham' Style!

The woman pulled up next to the van and, without a second thought, grabbed the vehicle's side mirror with her bare hands and ripped it right off in one go! The men inside were stunned to see their car's mirror fall to the ground.

They were so shocked by her sudden attack that they just sat there, speechless. After teaching the harassers a fitting lesson, the woman calmly rode away on her bicycle with the confidence of a queen. The entire incident was captured on the helmet camera of a motorcyclist who was riding behind the van.

Old Video, But Netizens Are Showering Praises!

To be honest, this incident happened a few years ago, in 2017. But it has come back into the limelight after being shared on the social media account of a well-known Turkish media outlet. Within just a few hours of being re-shared, the video has racked up over 8 lakh (800,000) views, causing a storm on the internet.

Netizens are openly praising the woman's courage. "If every girl reacts this bravely, the menace of roadside harassers will end," one user commented. Many are saying, "This is legitimate self-defence... a big lesson for everyone who harasses women on the streets." Some are also demanding that the identity of the men in the van be revealed and that they be punished.

Watch the video here

Londra'da araçla bir kızı taciz eden kişilere kızın verdiği ceza takdir topladı. twitter/0wsowtVc4m

- Haberin Var Mı? (@HVMHaber) June 9, 2026