Space42 Expands Earth Observation Capabilities As Three Foresight Satellites Enter Full Operation

Foresight-3, -4, and -5 are now in service following their November 2025 launch Expanded coverage increases revisit rates across high-demand regions Integrated Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and AI capabilities deliver fast, reliable, all-weather intelligence

Abu Dhabi, UAE: June, 2026 – Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, today announced that the Foresight-3, Foresight-4, and Foresight-5 satellites are fully operational. This milestone advances the Foresight Earth Observation (EO) constellation, now comprising five Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, enabling continuous data acquisition and decision-grade geospatial intelligence.

The three satellites were manufactured in partnership with ICEYE in Finland, supporting technology transfer and sustainable access to capabilities, while localizing the supply chain. Aligned with this mandate, critical integration and testing processes were completed at Space42's Space Systems' Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) facility in Abu Dhabi.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said:“With Foresight-3, -4, and -5 now live, we are expanding sovereign Earth observation with greater speed and consistency to governments, industries, and partners worldwide. The collaboration with ICEYE and proven operational success within the Space42 Space Systems facility has strengthened national capability to a level that competes with and scales across global markets. The constellation further delivers against our strategy to become the preferred partner for premium geospatial data, while growing the UAE's position in a dynamic, mission-critical industry.”

Expanded Coverage and Faster Insight:

Foresight-3, -4, and -5 were launched into mid-inclined, Low Earth Orbit to extend coverage, strengthening monitoring across strategically important regions where more than 90% of the world's population resides. The Foresight constellation provides SAR imagery to Space42's AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform, GIQ, which converts raw data into decision-grade intelligence within minutes. By operating across complementary orbits, the system maintains consistent performance at all times of day.

It delivers 25-centimeter resolution and all-weather imaging, enabling reliable detection of small-scale changes on Earth from space. GIQ processes this data into actionable outputs, helping reduce emergency response times by up to 90%, predictive maintenance costs by up to 30%, and operational inefficiencies by up to 25%.

Global Demand and UAE Leadership:

Demand for EO is accelerating as governments and industries rely on geospatial intelligence to manage risk, optimize operations, and support climate and security objectives. By 2030, EO insights are projected to generate more than $700 billion in economic value and contribute to emissions reduction across multiple sectors.

The UAE is positioning itself as a leading supplier of advanced EO capabilities, supported by its National Space Strategy 2030 and investments in sovereign infrastructure, AI integration, and local manufacturing. The expansion of Space42's Foresight constellation supports this ambition by combining space-based data acquisition with AI-driven analytics.

About Space42:

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42's global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and IHC.

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