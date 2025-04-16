Fashionably Sustainable: Futur/Io Institute Brings Together Chief Sustainability Officers In Paris

MENAFN - 3BL) PARIS and HAMBURG, Germany, April 16, 2025 /3BL/ - Chief Sustainability Officers of the most influential corporations of Europe will gather at the Futur/io CSO Reception on 24 April in Paris to discuss the future of the fashion industry.

The event is part of the ChangeNOW Summit, known as“The World Expo of Solutions for the Planet”. For 3 days, 40 thousand people will gather at the Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées to discuss innovative solutions to the pressing challenges of our time and to take action together.

The Futur/io Institute, a pioneering organisation dedicated to nurturing and inspiring leaders in sustainability, has partnered with ChangeNOW for this exclusive event.

“In uncertain times, being part of a purpose-driven community is the key to building up resilience and innovative strategies,” said Harald Neidhardt, CEO & Curator of the Futur/io Institute.“Our CSO Reception brings together leaders in sustainability to share insights and co-create the bold plans necessary to shape desirable futures.”

In the setting of the Palais's Rotunda, an intimate yet inspiring space, change-makers will discuss the role of France and Europe in leading global change. A carefully curated panel of executives in the fashion industry will share their views on how CSOs can shape business transformation and design a more sustainable sector.

Futur/io CSO Reception

The event will take place on 24 April at 12h, at the Grand Palais, in Paris.

The panel“The Role of the CSO in a Shifting World” will include Ulrike Sapiro, CSO at Henkel, and Carine de Boissezon, Chief Impact Officer at EDF. Harald Neidhardt, CEO of Futur/io, will be the moderator.

The panel "Sustainable Futures in the Fashion Industry" will feature Dounia Wone, CIO at Vestiaire Collective; Barbara Martin-Coppola, Board Director at INSEAD and Former CEO of Decathlon; and Geraldine Vallejo, Sustainability Programme Director at Kering. Isabelle Grosmaître, Founder & CEO at Goodness & Co, will moderate.

Additional speakers will include Patricia Torres, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions, Bloomberg Global; Ingmar Rentzhog, CEO at We Don't Have Time; and Joachim Swensson, CEO of Made in Sustainability and co-founder of Waste Equity.

Futur/io CSO Executive Leadership Programmes

With a proven track of sustainable leadership events and initiatives, the Futur/io Institute has built a powerful community of thought leaders around the world. Amongst the Institute's initiatives is the CSO Awards, which celebrate the most impactful corporate sustainable leaders in Europe and North America. The Awards ceremonies take place annually in Davos, during the World Economic Forum annual meeting, and in New York, during Climate Week. For the first edition of the CSO Awards Latin America in November 2025, the celebration will be set in the Amazon region during the COP 30 in Belem, Brazil.

The Futur/io House (Davos & Belem) is hosting several day-long series of talks about the intersection of innovation and sustainability in sectors such as energy, technology, finance, and desirable futures.

The CSO Impact Podcast interviews leaders in sustainability every week, reflecting on the role of the Chief Sustainability Officer and how companies can make a positive impact on the planet. And finally, the Futur/io Leadership Forums are exclusive gatherings where carefully curated thought leaders meet in countries such as France, Portugal, and Germany.

About Futur/io Institute

We believe in co-creating desirable futures where ideas and innovation drive a regenerative economy that benefits people and the planet within planetary boundaries.

The Futur/io Institute is a pioneering organisation to serve the most impactful network of Chief Sustainability Officers dedicated to transforming businesses to drive positive impact for people, planet, and prosperity. We do this through publications, podcasts, and convening at inspiring locations like Davos, Basel, Lisbon, Venice, and New York.

With a mission to inspire ambition, action, and cross-pollination to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the institute provides a platform for thought leaders, innovators, and change-makers to shape the futures of business and society.

Futur/io works with organisations like the UNFCCC or corporations in leadership training and curates Executive Programmes to inspire future leaders in sustainable innovation. Each year in Davos, the institute organizes executive receptions and recently debuted the annual CSO Awards to shine a light on the leadership role of Chief Sustainability Officers.

Futur/io is based in Hamburg and works as a think-tank with a selected international and diverse faculty of 100+ leaders in sustainability. The most recent book“Leadership for Sustainable Futures” was published in May 2024 with Murmann Publishers. CEO & Curator Harald Neidhardt hosts the CSO Impact Podcast.

