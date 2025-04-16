Sparx Engineering Expands Its Dallas Operations With April 2025 Move To Design District

Rick Pettys, David Headley, Paul Hoopingarner at the Houston-area Sparx HQ (replica of Southfork Ranch featured in the TV series Dallas)

A night view of the new Sparx Dallas office

Sparx Engineering's new Dallas office

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sparx Engineering – a Greater Houston-based consultancy that for over 15 years has distinguished itself in bringing innovative technologies to market across highly specialized engineering fields – announced that it has relocated its Dallas operations to a 5,319-square foot Design District workspace. Several times larger than its current facility, the lease is well situated at 2103 Irving Blvd. in Quadrant Investment Properties' Manufacturing District development. Sparx Engineering was represented by Transwestern's Paul Wittorf and Collin Burwinkel.The move provides the expanding team of driven and skilled engineering talents space to foster the firm's electrical, mechanical, software and chemical services – four core components of Sparx Engineering's business. An initial team of six, led by David Smoot P.E. and Bruce Schroeder P.E., is anticipated to double to 12 by next year.“Sparx Engineering is bullish about our growth trajectory and prospects in Dallas. After just two years in the market, we're looking forward to a larger footprint with enhanced tools to serve the diverse engineering needs of clients. The centrally located Manufacturing District development also offers great appeal to our staff given its thoughtful design and wealth of surrounding amenities,” stated Paul Hoopingarner, one of the company's founders.Dedicated to making things work better, faster and more efficiently, Sparx Engineering launched in 2009 with a trio of founding partners and a single client. Today, the firm boasts a team of 50 professionals across fields such as aerospace, biomedical, robotics, software and automation and help a varied portfolio of clients (from startups to Fortune 500 companies) identify creative solutions to highly technical engineering challenges. Whether it's improving a sophisticated avionics circuit board or designing medical devices, Sparx harnesses broad engineering disciplines to find paths for companies to enjoy better productivity and profitably.Sparx Engineering initially planted its flag in Dallas in 2023 with a Houston satellite at Venture X – Braniff Centre. Owned by Todd Nelson, Braniff Centre proved to be an ideal spot for the firm to get its proverbial feet wet in the market.“Sparx Engineering's journey is a shining example of how the right workspace strategy can accelerate success. We're honored to have played a part in their DFW expansion and look forward to supporting more innovative companies in the future. We aim to continue evolving alongside our members, ensuring they have the resources to flourish in a competitive marketplace. Congratulations to Sparx Engineering on their remarkable growth; we can't wait to see what they accomplish next,” Nelson stated.Dallas is the first of several future locations planned by Sparx Engineering to capture new business, cultivate access to top tech talent and to continue building on its service offerings. The Dallas expansion is another step towards cementing Sparx as the go-to premier engineering design company in Texas.“Since the inception of our Design District strategy, we envisioned attracting thought leaders like Sparx Engineering to the neighborhood. The Manufacturing District will be a perfect home for the Sparx team. We are excited to have a premier, cutting-edge innovator in the Manufacturing District that is working to make the world a better place,” stated Chad Cook, founder of Quadrant Investments.About Sparx EngineeringSparx Engineering is a Texas-based technology company that is“engineering a new way of engineering.” The company provides short- or long-term customized access to a cross-functional team of engineers with expertise in a variety of areas, including software development, electronics design, chemical products and services, biomedical technology, automation, mechanical design, industrial design, and product management. The company manages projects of all sizes from start to finish and provides unique opportunities for their employees to work across multiple industries to grow their technical skills. To learn more about Sparx Engineering, please visit .

Jonathan Babin

Public Content

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.