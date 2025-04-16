Backyard Discovery Introduces New Outdoor Patio Products Just In Time For Summer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backyard Discovery combines beauty and function to offer premium, ready-to-assemble structures that enhance any backyard

PITTSBURG, Kan., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backyard Discovery , the leaders in backyard living products, expanded their line of high-quality, ready-to-assemble structures to include new premium outdoor kitchen sets, louvered pergolas, greenhouses, backyard bars, and more. The new product offerings are crafted to elevate any outdoor lifestyle with thoughtful design and innovative features.

New products include:



Lancaster Outdoor Kitchen : Built from powder-coated galvanized steel, the Lancaster Outdoor Kitchen series is available in three configurations: a galley-style kitchen with bar seating, an L-shaped design, and a minimalist linear layout, each featuring a full-coverage peaked roof. These modern kitchens come equipped with a state-of-the-art grill, an outdoor-rated refrigerator, and elegant white marble countertops with a built-in sink. The galley and L-shaped designs also include a stainless-steel pizza oven for delicious pizzeria-style results right at home, while the linear kitchen offers a more streamlined cooking space. Available at Backyard Discovery and select retailers for $11,999 - $14,999.

Evanston Wall-Mounted Pergola : Attaching directly to your home, the Evanston pergola creates a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. Available in six different sizes, from 10x10 to 20x10, they ensure a perfect fit for any backyard space. The adjustable louvered roof opens easily with the included wand to let in sunlight or closes for complete shade and weather protection. With a built-in drainage system directing rainwater through the integrated downspouts in the posts, the Evanston pergola allows consumers to enjoy their backyard even in rainy weather. Available at Backyard Discovery , Amazon and select retailers for $1,999 - $2,999.

Palisade Outdoor Bar : Transform your patio or deck into a personal oasis perfect for game day get-togethers, backyard gatherings, or simply unwinding from the day. It's built from strong cedar wood and powder-coated galvanized steel, ensuring a year-round social space. With two powder-coated steel bar tops, premium galvanized steel surfaces, and integrated shelving, you'll have plenty of room to mix cocktails, prepare snacks, and store bar necessities. Available at Backyard Discovery, Amazon and select retailers for $2,299.

Hutch/Serving Station : This versatile piece provides storage, modular shelving, and serving space that's perfect for any occasion. Crafted from premium cedar wood and powder-coated galvanized steel, this piece combines rustic aesthetics and modern functionality, making it perfect for serving food and drinks indoors or outdoors. Available at Backyard Discovery for $349.

Poppy Greenhouse : An exciting addition to the popular greenhouse category . Launching in 9x6 and 11x7 sizes, with cedar wood craftsmanship and four-wall commercial-grade polycarbonate panels, these greenhouses create the ideal all-season environment for your plants. They offer a modern design with a striking sloped roof, pergola overhangs, and thoughtful features throughout. An integrated temperature-activated exhaust fan works with easy-open windows to provide both forced and passive ventilation, while the built-in fixed staging shelves and dual hose hookups with an included interior hose create a thriving environment. Available at Backyard Discovery , Amazon and select retailers for $2,799 - $3,499. Mosquito Netting Kits : Transform any Backyard Discovery gazebo into a peaceful bug-free retreat. Expertly crafted from durable fiberglass mesh, this bug net is built to last while ensuring clear views, excellent airflow, and protection against pests. To ensure maximum interior space, the kit mounts outside the gazebo posts with mesh panels that glide along easy-install tracks. Available at Backyard Discovery for $449-$499.









In addition to adding beauty and function, Backyard Discovery products are all built to withstand the outdoor elements including sun, rain, extreme temperatures, and high winds. They are the only company on the market offering Pro-Tect® certification, with products designed to withstand winds up to 100 mph and snow loads up to 50 pounds per square foot.

“Backyard Discovery is a leader in not only innovation but creating affordable and durable outdoor products that our consumers trust and love,” said Heather Napier, Director of Marketing for Backyard Discovery.“We know that adding a backyard structure is an investment, which is why our products are designed to withstand the test of time.”

