Dock Side Live Radio Makes Waves With Boaters

JACKSONVILLE , FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 -- As its slogan 'Where the Music Meets the Water' suggests, fast-growing Trop Rock station Dock Side Live Radio connects boaters and waterfront adventurers through island-inspired music and lifestyle programming.Broadcasting from Florida's First Coast to listeners worldwide via web and mobile apps, Dock Side Live was built to amplify the energy of waterfront living with a dynamic mix of music, storytelling, and community.The station provides an authentic lens into life on the water, with on-air hosts who live the marina lifestyle and spotlights featuring today's top Trop Rock artists.Dock Side Live's flagship show, Home Port, delivers nonstop Trop Rock rhythms every Saturday and Sunday.The station also features original talk programming, including The Water Room (Thursdays at 7 p.m. EST), which explores marina life, water quality, and coastal conservation."Listening to The Water Room has broadened my understanding of conservation efforts and the challenges facing our waterways," said one loyal listener.With a growing audience and marina community partners from Florida to New York, Dock Side Live Radio has found its niche among those who are serious about living their best days on the water.More than just music, Dock Side Live fosters a community where listeners can celebrate the people, places, and experiences that make marina life unforgettable.Dock Side Live Radio is a vibrant Trop Rock station built by and for boaters, waterfront adventurers, and marina communities;Dock Side Live Radio streams worldwide at and through the Dock Side Live app, available on all major app stores.

Along with Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney, Dockside Live features Trop Rock artists like John McDonald who celebrate the joys of waterfront living & boating

