Surgent Unveils New Lineup Of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Courses On CPA Day 2025

RADNOR, Pa., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgent CPE , a leader in continuing professional education for accounting and finance professionals, on April 16 - in celebration of CPA Day - announced the launch of nearly 50 new CPE courses as the 2025 post-busy season begins.

These courses arrive just after the tax filing and year-end audit report deadlines - a critical time for CPAs to pivot their focus toward fulfilling their CPE credit requirements by the June 30 deadline and before summer breaks.

“Understanding the pressing needs of our audience, Surgent is excited to offer a robust selection of timely and practical courses that empower accounting professionals to stay ahead in a dynamic industry,” said Elizabeth Kolar , executive vice president and managing director of Surgent.“Our new offerings include engaging webinars and on-demand options ensuring busy professionals can select learning paths that fit their schedules.”

This new CPE lineup includes 30 live webinars starting April 22, along with 18 new on-demand Microsoft Excel and Power BI courses, which are available now for immediate access.

Nick Spoltore , vice president of tax and advisory content at Surgent, emphasized the importance of staying informed post-tax season.“With new tax laws expected to emerge in 2025, our tax-focused courses provide essential tools for enhancing practitioner effectiveness and delivering value to clients,” said Spoltore.

For professionals navigating the growing influence of technology in accounting, the addition of five specialized courses on artificial intelligence will enhance knowledge and skills in this critical area.

Jack Castonguay , Surgent's vice president of learning and development, highlighted the relevance of the AI-focused courses,“These courses are designed to help professionals harness the power of generative artificial intelligence and data analysis tools such as Excel and Power BI, thereby transforming how they analyze complex information.”

The new CPE offerings cover a variety of fields of study, including courses on taxes (12), information technology (12), specialized knowledge (three), governmental auditing (two) and regulatory ethics (one).

New Live Webinars:



April 22: Exploring Business Valuation Fundamentals (BVF2) – Learn the foundational concepts and practical application of business valuation and corporate finance in determining what makes a business valuable. Field of Study: Specialized Knowledge | Credits: 2

April 29: A Complete Guide to Form 1099-K (GFK2) – Gain insights into the IRS filing requirements for payment settlement entities and how Form 1099-K helps improve tax compliance. Field of Study: Taxes | Credits: 2

May 7: Introduction to Required Minimum Distributions (RMD2) – Understand the complex rules behind required minimum distributions (RMDs) for retirement accounts and how to help clients meet their obligations efficiently. Field of Study: Taxes | Credits: 2

May 8: Data at 30,000 Feet: Traveling Smart with Client and Personal Information (TSA2) – Explore essential strategies for safeguarding sensitive client and firm data while traveling, addressing cybersecurity risks and ethical obligations. Field of Study: Information Technology | Credits: 2

May 13: Introduction to AI in Accounting (AIA2) – Discover the fundamentals of AI and its transformative potential for accounting practices, including applications, challenges, and future trends. Field of Study: Information Technology | Credits: 2

May 14: Defending Firms: Email Fraud, Cloud Risks, Cyber Insurance, and Remote Work Security (DEF2) – Strengthen your firm's cybersecurity defenses by addressing common threats such as email fraud, cloud risks, and remote work vulnerabilities. Field of Study: Information Technology | Credits: 2

May 14: Basis Shifting: Final Regulations (BSR4) – Delve into the IRS's final regulations targeting partnership-based tax abuses and learn how to navigate complex transactions to avoid scrutiny. Field of Study: Taxes | Credits: 4

May 15: Navigating AI Compliance: The EU AI Act for U.S. Finance and Accounting Leaders (AIC2) – Master the EU AI Act's compliance requirements and prepare your organization for regulatory challenges in the age of artificial intelligence. Field of Study: Specialized Knowledge | Credits: 2

May 20: AI and Data Ethics in Accounting (ETA2) – Examine the ethical implications of AI use in accounting, focusing on data ethics, regulatory requirements, and best practices for ethical AI implementation. Field of Study: Regulatory Ethics | Credits: 2

May 21: Leveraging AI for Data Analytics in Accounting (LDA2) – Learn to apply AI tools to enhance data analytics in accounting, improving decision-making and operational efficiency. Field of Study: Information Technology | Credits: 2

May 23: A Complete Guide to Reporting Form 1099-DA (FDA2) – Understand the IRS reporting rules for digital asset transactions and how to properly file Form 1099-DA for 2025 sales. Field of Study: Taxes | Credits: 2

June 4: Forms 7217 and 7203 (F722) – Explore new IRS reporting forms, Form 7217 for partnership property distributions, and Form 7203 for S corporation shareholder basis calculations. Field of Study: Taxes | Credits: 2

June 6: IT Systems and Data Management (ITD2) – Strengthen your organization's IT infrastructure by mastering data management, business resiliency, and disaster recovery strategies. Field of Study: Information Technology | Credits: 2

June 10: Where To Live in Retirement (WTR2) – Help clients evaluate key factors in choosing their ideal retirement location, based on lifestyle, finances, and personal goals. Field of Study: Taxes | Credits: 2

June 17: Fraud In Single Audits (FSA4) – Learn from real-world fraud cases that slipped through single audits, improving your ability to detect and prevent fraud in future audits. Field of Study: Auditing (Governmental) | Credits: 4

June 17: Elder Fraud (EFR2) – Protect vulnerable seniors from fraud by understanding common scams and implementing effective cybersecurity practices. Field of Study: Specialized Knowledge | Credits: 2

June 24: IT Governance and Risk Management (GRM2) – Master IT governance frameworks and risk management techniques to safeguard your organization's technology infrastructure. Field of Study: Information Technology | Credits: 2

June 24: Home Office Rules (HOF2) – Explore the tax implications of home office deductions for the self-employed and understand the rules for office-related expenses. Field of Study: Taxes | Credits: 2

June 26: Information Security and Privacy (SPR2) – Learn the latest strategies to protect data privacy and security in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape. Field of Study: Information Technology | Credits: 2

June 30: System and Organization Controls (SOC) Engagements (SOC2) – Gain a deep understanding of SOC reports and their application in safeguarding financial reporting and operations through effective internal controls. Field of Study: Information Technology | Credits: 2

July 2: Simply Auditing Not-for-Profits Efficiently (SAN4) – Learn how to audit not-for-profit entities effectively by incorporating their unique characteristics into audit planning and execution. Field of Study: Auditing (Governmental) | Credits: 4

July 15: Virtual Currency: Keeping Up with the Tax Code (VCR2) – Explore recent tax law changes and the nuances of virtual currency, including new reporting requirements for tax practitioners. Field of Study: Taxes | Credits: 2

July 22: Tax Planning for Rental Real Estate (RRE4) – Delve into the complex taxation of real estate, exploring exceptions, qualifications for material participation, and strategies for minimizing tax liabilities. Field of Study: Taxes | Credits: 4

Aug. 5: Introduction to Charitable Gifting for Individual Taxpayers (CGI2) – Understand charitable gifting strategies and their tax implications for individuals, including methods to maximize tax efficiency. Field of Study: Taxes | Credits: 2

Aug. 5: Incident Response and Case Studies in AI-powered Cybersecurity (CYC2) – Examine AI-powered cybersecurity incident response through real-world case studies and enhance crisis management skills. Field of Study: Information Technology | Credits: 2

Aug. 11: Foundations of Cybersecurity for Financial Professionals (CFY2) – Learn essential cybersecurity concepts tailored to financial professionals and their critical role in risk management and financial reporting. Field of Study: Information Technology | Credits: 2

Aug. 14: Tax Research - Intermediate Concepts (TRS2) – Master intermediate tax research techniques to efficiently answer clients' questions with clear, concise explanations. Field of Study: Taxes | Credits: 2

Aug. 19: Generative AI and Cybersecurity: Opportunities and Threats (CYG2) – Understand the transformative impact of generative AI on cybersecurity, focusing on both the benefits and risks in financial contexts. Field of Study: Information Technology | Credits: 2

Aug. 25: Capital Assets: Basis and Taxation for Financial Professionals (CAB2) – Explore the intricacies of capital asset taxation, including basis determination, gain/loss classification, and advanced tax planning strategies. Field of Study: Taxes | Credits: 2 Aug. 25: Cybersecurity Risk Management for Financial Professionals: Policies, Controls, and Emerging Threats (CYR2) – Learn to implement effective cybersecurity policies and controls tailored to financial environments, with a focus on global compliance standards. Field of Study: Information Technology | Credits: 2

On-Demand Webcasts: The 18 new on-demand Microsoft Excel and Power BI courses can be accessed immediately via Surgent's course catalog here .

Surgent CPE remains committed to delivering flexible, relevant and premium CPE content tailored for busy professionals. With a goal to keep accounting and finance professionals at the forefront of industry changes, Surgent offers unmatched resources to foster ongoing career development.

Professionals can now register for the nearly 50 new courses through the Surgent CPE website, providing the flexibility needed to earn CPE credits while balancing their busy schedules.

For further details about the new course offerings, please visit SurgentCPE.com .

