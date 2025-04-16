IMEC Will Help India Become World's 3Rd-Largest Economy: Mansukh Mandaviya

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) will play a crucial role in making India the world's third-largest economy, Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Wednesday.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, global expectations from India have grown significantly since the launch of the IMEC initiative in 2023.

Dr. Mandaviya explained that this corridor is not just about the exchange of goods, but also about the exchange of culture and values.

"Our policies and culture show that this corridor will connect not just economies, but also civilizations,” he said while speaking to at the IMEC event in the national capital.

Looking at history, he added that India has always been at the centre of world trade. For thousands of years, traders from around the globe chose India for business and commerce, and that legacy continues today.“That truth is still alive,” he said.

Mandaviya stressed that India must follow its own development model instead of copying foreign systems.

He pointed to India's success during the Covid-19 crisis as an example.

“At that time, many believed that India couldn't manage the pandemic. But PM Modi stood firm and said, in India, health is not commerce -- health is service. Service is our culture,” he said.

He added that this spirit of service helped India create a unique and successful model during the pandemic. Now, a similar India-first model can be applied to economic corridors like IMEC.

“Infrastructure like ports, highways, and railways exists worldwide. But how we use connectivity to bring about cultural and economic change -- that's where India offers something different,” he said.

Speaking about India's emerging role in the global job market, Mandaviya shared that Israel has shown interest in hiring skilled plumbers and carpenters from India.

“They need workers, but their qualification standards are different. So, I have decided that India should become the best platform for such global opportunities,” he said.