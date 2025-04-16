KPN AGM approves all agenda items

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda.

The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2024 of € 17.0 cents per ordinary share. As a result, a final dividend of € 10.2 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 28 April 2025. As of 22 April 2025, the shares will trade ex-dividend.

Furthermore, the AGM approved the reappointments of KPN's chair, Mr Gerard van de Aast for a second four-year term, and Ms Jolande Sap for a (final) two-year term, as well as certain amendments to the Articles of Association of the company.

Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items is now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com ).

