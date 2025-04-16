$90+ Bn Industrial Fasteners (Bolts, Screws, Nuts, Washers, Rivets) Markets - Global Forecast To 2029

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Fasteners Market by Raw Material (Metal, Plastic), Type (Bolts, Screws, Nuts, Washers, Rivets), Product (Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, NonThreaded, and Aerospace Grade), Application, Sales Channel & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial fasteners market is estimated to reach USD 104.12 billion by 2029 from USD 90.57 billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5%.

The market study provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial fasteners market across various segments. It estimates market size, growth potential, and offers competitive analysis of key players. The report highlights recent developments, product innovations, and strategies employed by companies to strengthen their market position. The report aims to assist market leaders/new entrants in understanding market dynamics, acquiring insights to improve their strategic positioning, and formulating effective go-to-market strategies. It also offers a comprehensive understanding of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities within the market.

The demand for reliable fastening solutions is driven by key sectors such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and manufacturing. Infrastructure growth, urbanization, and advancements in manufacturing technologies further fuel the need for high-performance fasteners. Notably, the surge in electric vehicles necessitates fasteners that ensure safety and integrity in the automotive sector. The renewable energy sector, along with machinery demand, also contributes to market expansion.

By Raw Material, Plastic Fasteners Show the Fastest CAGR

Plastic fasteners are projected to experience significant growth due to their increasing application across various industries. These fasteners, composed of materials like nylon, polypropylene, or polycarbonate, offer advantages such as corrosion resistance, lightweight, and electrical insulation. Their suitability for electronics, construction, and consumer goods makes them highly sought after, especially given the ongoing focus on sustainability and cost efficiency. The evolving trends in manufacturing technology continue to bolster the adoption of plastic fasteners.

By Application, Renewable Energy Drives the Highest CAGR

The renewable energy sector is anticipated to record substantial growth during the forecast period. The shift towards sustainable energy sources like wind, solar, and hydroelectric power underpins the demand for high-quality, durable fasteners. These fasteners are crucial for the reliable operation of renewable energy systems, ensuring performance under severe environmental conditions. As investments in renewable energy projects increase, driven by climate change initiatives, the demand for specialized fasteners tailored to this sector accelerates.

By Type, Bolts Lead in CAGR

Bolt fasteners are expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to their extensive use in industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. Bolts are valued for their strength and reliability in joining heavy-duty materials. With ongoing industrial advancements, bolts remain a preferred choice for contexts where safety and durability are paramount. The construction and infrastructure sectors, along with rising demands in the automotive and aerospace industries, are major drivers for this segment's growth.

APAC Region Leads in Industrial Fasteners Market Growth

The Asia Pacific region, led by countries like India, China, and Japan, is the fastest-growing market for industrial fasteners. Economic expansion and increased development activities in these countries drive market growth. Urbanization trends create a broad customer base for new construction, contributing significantly to the market's trajectory during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), SFS Group AG (Switzerland), Lisi Group (France), Bulten AB (Sweden), Koelner Rawlplug IP (Poland), FONTANA GRUPPO (Italy), Birmingham Fastener and Supply Inc (US), MW Industries, Inc. (US), Hilti Group (Liechtenstein).

Report Highlights:



Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the industrial fasteners market.

Insights into product development, upcoming technologies, and new product launches.

Extensive information on market development, diversification, and investment trends. Competitive assessment of leading players and their growth strategies, service offerings, and market insights.

