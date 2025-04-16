Planting Seeds Of Growth: Carla Lomack Empowers Entrepreneurs At The Liquidity Event

Carla Lomack Owner of Class Management Group

The Liquidity Event

The Entreprenudist Podcast Logo

ShieldWolf Strongholds

Insurance Claim HQ

Carla Lomack shares five practical TAPs for business growth at The Liquidity Event, inspiring entrepreneurs to lead, connect, and grow with class.

- Carla LomackJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On March 20, 2025, The Liquidity Event returned to Jacksonville, Florida for another engaging evening of inspiration, education, and connection. This month's featured speaker, Carla Lomack, founder of Class Management Group and author of CLASS E CEO, delivered a heartfelt and practical keynote on how small business owners can grow with intention.Presented by The Entreprenudist Podcast, sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ , and hosted by Randolph Love III, founder of ShieldWolf Strongholds , the event brought together business owners, professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs ready to take their ventures to the next level.Growth Is a Contact SportCarla Lomack, a business professional with over 20 years of administrative experience and a Master's in Organizational Leadership, offered more than motivation-she delivered a blueprint for progress. Framing small business growth as a hands-on, sometimes messy journey-“a contact sport,” as she put it-Lomack encouraged attendees to embrace trial and error, stay rooted in community, and keep showing up.Five Taps to Take ActionLomack outlined five“TAPs”-Types of Action to Practice-as the foundation for business development:Learn through group experiences – Network, share, and grow with peers.Build community relationships – Stay visible and consistent to increase brand familiarity.Know your supply chain & money people – Revisit pricing models and strengthen banking ties.Be attractive for business – Align your brand and image with effective sales strategy.Celebrate every win – Big or small, progress deserves recognition.“Your business is a seed, and you are the common denominator,” Lomack reminded the crowd.“Growth comes when you grow yourself.”The Classy CEO MindsetFrom nonprofit service to business consulting, Carla Lomack's work with Class Management Group and her new Classy CEO Circle reflects her mission to uplift entrepreneurs, particularly through mentorship, education, and collaborative leadership. Her free consultations, business development sessions, and upcoming partnerships with organizations like Beaver Street Enterprise Center and the JAX Chamber were warmly received by attendees eager to continue their growth journeys.Ready to Grow Your Business with Class?The Liquidity Event is held every third Thursday in Jacksonville and is designed for professionals seeking purpose, partnerships, and powerful conversations.Event Details:🗓 Third Thursday of Every Month📍 Jacksonville, FL🎙 Presented by The Entreprenudist Podcast🏢 Sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ🎤 Hosted by Randolph Love III, ShieldWolf StrongholdsShow up. Sow seeds. Scale with style. Join us at the next Liquidity Event.

Business Growth & Excellence with Carla Lomack | Class Management Group

