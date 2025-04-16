MENAFN - PR Newswire) M&T Bank Stadium, a LEED Gold-certified venue, currently recycles 31% of its regular waste and is working to increase this percentage. Through RTS's AI-driven analytics and real-time waste tracking, the stadium will optimize diversion rates, reduce contamination, and improve operational efficiency. By bringing together technology and sustainability, the Ravens and RTS are setting a new standard for stadium waste management across professional sports.

As part of the partnership, Cycle reverse vending machines will be introduced at M&T Bank Stadium. These smart machines encourage fans to deposit used beverage containers, reinforcing a shared commitment to waste reduction. Cycle machines are already in use at Citi Field (New York Mets) and Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles), proving that fan-driven recycling can make a measurable impact.

Beyond the stadium, RTS and the Ravens are committed to expanding sustainability efforts across Greater Baltimore. RTS will work with local organizations, businesses, and community initiatives to support waste diversion, promote recycling education, and drive impactful environmental programs throughout the region. This partnership ensures that the benefits of sustainable waste management extend far beyond game day, contributing to a cleaner, greener Baltimore.

"The Ravens are dedicated to being a model of sustainability for the NFL and our community," said Rich Tamayo, Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations and Guest Experience for the Ravens. "We are excited about the opportunity to further grow our sustainability program at M&T Bank Stadium, where in 2025, we will divert even more trash through our already robust recycling and composting programs."

RTS provides comprehensive waste management services for major venues, including Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals), ensuring efficient waste diversion and sustainable operations. The company's AI-powered solutions and sustainability consulting will support the Ravens in achieving their environmental goals while engaging fans in the process.

"M&T Bank Stadium is setting a new benchmark for what's possible when innovation and sustainability come together," said Gregory Lettieri, Co-Founder and CEO of Recycle Track Systems (RTS). "Through AI-powered solutions, centralized waste operations and fan engagement programs, RTS is proud to help the Ravens drive lasting impact both at the stadium and throughout Greater Baltimore. This partnership represents the future of waste management in professional sports."

By leveraging technology, data-driven insights, and fan engagement, RTS and the Ravens are building a smarter, more sustainable future at M&T Bank Stadium and across Greater Baltimore, ensuring lasting environmental impact for both the stadium and the community it serves.

About the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are one of seven NFL franchises to win multiple Super Bowls since the turn of the century. Under head coach John Harbaugh, who arrived in 2008, Baltimore ties (GB) with the NFL's third-most total victories (185), has won the league's third-most playoff games (13, tied), has advanced to an impressive four AFC Championship contests, and in 2012, captured the World Championship in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens, who also won Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 campaign, have made the playoffs in 12 of the past 17 seasons, producing six AFC North Division titles during this time (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019, 2023 & 2024).

About Recycle Track Systems

Recycle Track Systems (RTS) provides innovative waste and recycling solutions powered by AI and data-driven insights. Through proprietary products like the Pello smart waste platform and Cycle reverse vending machines, RTS helps businesses, municipalities, and major venues optimize waste diversion, track environmental impact, and engage communities in sustainability efforts. With a presence across North America, RTS is building a smarter, more sustainable future for waste and recycling. Learn more at .

SOURCE Recycle Track Systems