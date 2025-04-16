Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Aniai's Alpha Grill Brings Cooking Automation To Incheon International Airport, With Expansion Plans In The U.S.


2025-04-16 09:53:36

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) South Korea's Incheon International Airport ranks among the world's top airports, designed to handle over 100 million passengers annually, alongside U.S. giants like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (110 million passengers) and global hubs like Tokyo International Airport (85 million passengers) and Dubai International (100 million passengers). As travel hubs continue to expand, automation is playing a crucial role in optimizing airport services, from security to dining.

Follow us:

Contacts
 Kshirja Diwan, Marketing Manager
Email – [email protected]

SOURCE Aniai

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN16042025003732001241ID1109437509

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search