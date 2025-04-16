Washington Trust's Peanut Butter Drive Sees 68% Increase In Donations During 25Th Annual Event

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In 2001, the Peanut Butter Drive was created as a meaningful way to restock food pantry shelves following the holiday season, providing a healthy, family-friendly staple loved by people of all ages. Throughout its 25-year history, the annual drive has collected more than 166 tons of peanut butter-enough to make more than 5.2 million sandwiches for neighbors in need.

"For 225 years, Washington Trust has been committed to helping our local communities thrive, and we remain committed to supporting organizations that provide hunger relief to those facing food insecurity, especially now, when the need is greater than ever," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO. "We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from our local businesses, schools, community groups, and of course, our loyal customers, who made this year's milestone Peanut Butter Drive such a resounding success."

Andrew Schiff, CEO at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank , emphasized the impact of community food drives and awareness campaigns such as this one: "Community initiatives like Washington Trust's Annual Peanut Butter Drive are critical in helping us address the need for food assistance in Rhode Island. For the past 25 years, this drive has continued to grow and has been a boon to our efforts to feed Rhode Islanders in need every day. We are deeply grateful for the longstanding partnership with the Bank, and generosity from our community."

The collected peanut butter and funds raised will directly support local food banks and other hunger relief programs, ensuring that families and individuals facing hunger have access to nutritious food. Food bank partners include the Rhode Island Community Food Bank (Providence, RI), Connecticut Foodshare (Wallingford, CT), and the Greater Boston Food Bank (Boston, MA). Local hunger relief agency recipients include Better Lives Rhode Island (Providence, RI), Coventry Food Bank (Coventry, RI), Comprehensive Community Action Program (Cranston, RI) East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard (East Greenwich, RI), East Providence Housing Authority (East Providence, RI), Federal Hill House- Olneyville Food Center (Providence, RI), Good Neighbors Community Kitchen & Food Pantry (East Providence, RI), Groton Food Locker (Groton, CT), Helping Hands of Block Island (Block Island, RI), Jonnycake Center for Hope (Peace Dale, RI), Jonnycake Center of Westerly (Westerly, RI), Neighbors Helping Neighbors (Warwick, RI). New Hope Chapel (Richmond, RI), North Kingstown Food Pantry (North Kingstown, RI), Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry (Cumberland, RI), Operation Stand Down (Johnston, RI), Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center (Pawcatuck, CT), Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need (Charlestown, RI), Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry (Smithfield, RI), TAP-IN (Barrington, RI), Tri-County Community Action Agency (Johnston, RI), WARM Center (Westerly, RI), and Westbay Community Action (Warwick, RI).

Local partners who hosted satellite collection sites include Brigido's Fresh Market (Scituate, RI), B&B Dockside (Westerly, RI), Charlestown Mini Super (Charlestown, RI), Cherryhill Florist (Coventry, RI), Child Care Plus (Coventry, RI), the City of Pawtucket , RI, The City of Warwick , RI, Clements' Marketplace (Bristol, RI), Collectiv Academy (Cranston, RI), Cowesett Pizza (West Warwick, RI), Dunns Corners Market (Westerly, RI), Eagle Cornice (Cranston, RI), Jerry's Supermarket (West Warwick, RI), Kent Heights Elementary School (East Providence, RI), Kingston Pizza (Kingston, RI), Masello Salon Services of New England (Cranston, RI), Nuts 'N More (East Providence, RI), Oldham Elementary School (East Providence, RI), Orlo Ave Elementary School (East Providence, RI), Pat's Power Equipment (Charlestown, RI), PFG Boston (Taunton, MA), Providence Police Department (Providence, RI), Association of Certified Fraud Examiners- RI Chapter (Providence, RI), Rippy's Liquor and Marketplace (Charlestown, RI), Rosa's Tavern (East Providence, RI), Shore's Fresh Food Market (Cranston, RI), St. Kevin Church and School (Warwick, RI), St. Rose School (Warwick, RI), The Community Players (Pawtucket, RI), The Pantry, LLC (Pawcatuck, CT), Tom's Market (Warren, RI), Town of Barrington , RI, and Trawlworks, Inc. (Narragansett, RI).

