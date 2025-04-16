Updated First Horizon Corporation Conference Call Dial In Information

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to an unforeseen outage with an external carrier, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") Conference Call Dial in information has been updated for today's call at 8:30 AM CT. Please see below for details.

New Conference Call Information

United States: 1-646-844-6383

United States (Toll-Free): 1-833-335-0887

Canada: 1-647-948-1050

Canada (Toll-Free): 1-833-712-5022

Access code 728634

The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Participants can also opt to listen to the live audio webcast at .

A replay of the call will be available beginning at noon CT on April 16 until midnight CT on April 30, 2025. To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 (U.S. callers); the access code is 568167 . A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website on April 16 and will be archived on the site for one year.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN ) , with $81.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at .

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

