Local Elected Officials And Business Leaders Nationwide Collectively Call For Continued Federal Investment In Trails, Walking And Biking

As the Trump administration assesses the range of discretionary grants awarded under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), RTC has identified $3 billion in funding for active transportation projects at risk with investments benefiting rural, suburban and urban areas in all 50 states. In a letter to USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy, RTC and a bipartisan group of local officials and business leaders from 35 states and Washington, D.C., urged the agency to continue obligating funding for awards previously announced under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program (RAISE); Safe Streets and Roads for All program (SS4A); Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program; Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program; and Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program.

Local officials are prioritizing these investments because they understand that safe walking and biking is essential.

"More than half of Americans live in a county where trail and active transportation networks are being developed. These investments are vital to the economic development and mobility plans of hundreds of regions nationwide. Local officials and business leaders are prioritizing these investments because they understand that making it safe to walk and bike is essential," said Kevin Mills, RTC's vice president of policy. "The projects that this funding supports are saving lives while creating new jobs and delivering the quality of life that Americans deserve."

The letter, countersigned by more than 175 local officials and business leaders , reinforced the importance of a strong federal partnership in building the nation's transportation system and the value of active transportation in delivering outcomes USDOT has prioritized. These leaders wrote that "a continued strong federal partnership is necessary to achieve the economic, mobility, health, safety and quality of life goals we share. Federal discretionary funding inspires and enables local innovation and complements formula and local funding. As with other transportation modes, a combination of federal, state and local investments is necessary to develop connected active-transportation networks."

Representatives from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Washington, D.C., joined the call for action from USDOT.

Hundreds of regions nationwide are building out trail and active transportation networks , representing every single state, which require sizeable grants and dedicated funding opportunities to move these projects forward and realize the economic, mobility, health and safety benefits they offer. Current discretionary and dedicated federal programs deliver significant investments for trails, walking and biking, but many communities will not achieve their infrastructure goals without reliable funding at sufficient scale that is focused on active transportation.

"Leaders in communities across America are choosing to invest in active transportation to realize the safety, economic and quality-of-life goals we share," said Mills. "We're looking to USDOT for a productive and reliable partnership to invest strategically to connect safe walking and biking routes and benefit communities nationwide."

Rails to Trails Conservancy is the nation's largest trails organization-with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong-dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike and be active outdoors. Connect with RTC at railstotrails and @railstotrails on social media.

