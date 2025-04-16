SKULLCANDY's NEW METHOD 360 ANC EARBUDS FEATURE PREMIUM SOUND BY BOSE?!

"This product sets a new standard," said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy. "We're launching at $99.99 because we want more people to hear what's next. But make no mistake – Method 360 ANC belongs in the premium tier."

Refined fit, redesigned experience: Method 360 ANC features an all-new slider charging case with a built-in O-ring clip, upgraded tactile finish, and up to 40 hours of battery life . The earbuds come with multiple sets of fit fins and gels that leverage licensed technology from Bose for a secure, ultra-comfortable fit and superior noise isolation.

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC with Sound by Bose technology is now available globally at Skullcandy ( ) and select retail locations. Consumers can choose from five unique colorways including Black, Bone, Primer, Plasma, and Leopard.

Technical Details Include:



Sound By Bose technology – Industry-leading audio tuning and performance.

Battery Life – Up to 40 hours when ANC mode is turned off (11 in buds, 29 in case). Up to 32 hours when ANC mode is turned on (9 in buds, 23 in case).

Noise Isolating Fit – Ergonomic, ovalized design provides all-day comfort and a noise-isolating fit. Three different sized pairs of fit fins and three sets of ear gels, leveraging licensed technology from Bose, help ensure a perfect fit and block out unwanted sound.

Adjustable 4-Mic Hybrid Active Noise Canceling – Next-level premium noise cancellation with customizable Stay-Aware mode options.

Low Latency Audio – Provides an optimal experience for watching videos or playing games.

Auto On/Connect and Wear Detection

IPX4 Sweat + Water Resistant

Skull-iQ App Compatible – Unlock Method 360 ANC's full potential with the Skull-iQ App. Choose one of 3 preset EQ settings or customize your own, reconfigure the button functions, adjust your Stay-Aware or ANC modes, and more.

Rapid Charge – A 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of playtime.

Clear Voice Smart Mic – Provides a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear.

Spotify Tap Compatible

Preset & Custom EQ Modes

Google Fast Pair

Multipoint Pairing – Pair to multiple devices at once for seamless transitions.

Natural Voice Sidetone for Calls – Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally. Bluetooth® (v5.3) + LE Audio

Launch Event

Skullcandy debuted Method 360 ANC on April 15 during an exclusive event at Hall des Lumières in New York City, where brand partners, top creators, and leading tech and lifestyle media got a first look.

The evening featured on-stage appearances by Skullcandy CEO Brian Garofalow , Bose CMO Jim Mollica , brand visionary Bimma Williams , and skate icon Tony Hawk , who also headlines the campaign launching alongside the product.

"Method 360 is legit - affordably killer sound," Tony Hawk, skate legend and Skullcandy brand ambassador.

For more information, visit Skullcandy

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original, irreverent, lifestyle audio brand, born of action in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. On a mission to connect the fearless ones and amplify experiences while unleashing creativity on the mountains, beaches, and streets. With a deep commitment to boardsports communities, Skullcandy products deliver killer sound and performance with unique style. A full assortment of headphones, earbuds and portable speakers are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at .

"Skullcandy is an official licensee of Bose Corporation and Sound by Bose technology."

