Rheem® Expands Commercial Product Offering With Renaissancetm Line Extension

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Engineered for seamless replacements, Rheem Renaissance RACCYC and RGECYC units boast industry-standard footprints, common piping and electrical connections, field-convertible airflow, and minimized weight for unmatched ease of installation. With industry-leading serviceability and installability, the entire Renaissance line streamlines maintenance and installation, resulting in tangible time and cost savings. Time spent performing industry-standard service and preventative maintenance is reduced by up to 100 minutes compared to other commercial HVAC brands.

"With efficiency ratings up to 16.2 SEER2 and 12 EER2, this extension delivers better performance and is a great fit for a variety of commercial applications, especially K-12 school buildings," said Laura Meyerrose, commercial product manager, Rheem. "Additionally, the availability of Rheem's PlusOne® HumidiDry® hot gas reheat technology that can keep the desired room temperature while continuing to dehumidify in single-phase power models can lead to cost savings while increasing occupant comfort for businesses and separates Rheem from competitors."

Key features of the Renaissance 3-5 ton two-stage line extension include:



PlusOne HumidiDry: HumidiDry hot gas reheat incorporates a variable frequency drive (VFD) that operates at a lower speed on the first-stage cooling, saving energy, enhancing performance, and increasing occupant comfort.



PlusOne ServiceSmartTM: Built-in features designed with feedback from HVAC field professionals to improve serviceability and provide easy access to unit components.



Qwik-change flex-fit rack capable of accommodating up to four-inch MERV 8 or MERV 13 filters, ensuring improved indoor air quality.



Qwik-Slide Blower: This feature allows for extremely easy access and removal of the blower assembly for servicing internal components.



Qwik-Clean Drain Pan: Composite material pan that slides out completely allows for effortless cleaning and includes a standard overflow sensor.



PlusOne VelocifinTM: A patented, complete redesign of the heat exchanger tubing that increases heat transfer through to deliver better efficiencies.

Full MicroChannel Coils: Maximizes reliability while reducing overall refrigerant weight and improving serviceability, offering cost-saving advantages.

The Renaissance line extension is available now at local Rheem distributors nationwide. Rheem offers a one-year limited parts warranty, five-year compressor warranty, 10-year standard heat exchanger warranty, and an impressive 20-year stainless steel heat exchanger warranty (heat exchanger warranties apply to gas/electric models only). The units may even qualify for local rebates and incentives -helping business customers realize substantial savings for a greater return on their investment. And, these products are easily selected with RapidSpec, part of Rheem's suite of easy, cloud-based tools to make specifying and creating submittal packages possible with just a few clicks.

For more information on the Renaissance line extension of higher efficiency products and how it can benefit commercial spaces, visit .

About Rheem®

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovative products that save energy and support a more sustainable future for heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products and solutions. Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd. of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Ruud®, Friedrich®, Raypak®, Nordyne®, Sure Comfort®, WeatherKing®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBCTM, Intergas®, Splendid®, Solahart®, EverHot®, and MHGTM, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

