Cooper Standard Recognized As 2024 Supplier Of The Year By General Motors

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors presented Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS ) with a 2024 Supplier of the Year Award at GM's 33rd annual Supplier of the Year event in Phoenix, Arizona.

This is the eighth consecutive time Cooper Standard has received the award.

"We are honored to receive recognition from General Motors once again as it reflects our unwavering commitment to providing world-class service and exceptional quality that supports the evolving needs of the mobility industry," said Jeff Edwards, chairman and CEO. "Our passionate and driven team continues to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence through advanced engineering, manufacturing and business practices. This latest Supplier of the Year award recognizes their exceptional accomplishments and continuing commitment to delivering industry-leading value to our customers."

GM's Supplier of the Year awards recognizes global suppliers for their execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an organization's performance across 2024, but also their alignment to GM's core values and ambitious goals.

"For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company's top global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances," said Jeff Morrison, global chief procurement officer at GM. "Together, we're helping bring advanced technology and the industry's broadest portfolio of vehicles to market for GM customers."

This year, 92 suppliers across 12 countries made GM's 2024 Supplier of the Year list.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 20 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram or YouTube .

General Motors is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick , Cadillac , Chevrolet , and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM .

Contact: Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6217

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Standard

