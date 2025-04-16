Nimbello Inc. Named A Workday Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Workday Financial Management unifies a full range of core financial capabilities to help provide organizations with the real-time insight, agility, and efficiency required to meet the complex needs of today's business landscape. Nimbello AP Automation and Workday Financial Management help to deliver a more effortless procure-to-pay experience for higher education institutions. Leveraging APIs with Workday, machine learning and proprietary algorithms, Nimbello's software captures data from the most complex invoices and posts them into Workday Financial Management. Nimbello are experts in processing purchase order (PO) based invoices with multiple pages and lines. The software uses intelligent invoice capture and touchless line pairing technology to eliminate manual steps while improving accuracy and on-time payments.

As a Workday Partner, Nimbello aims to assist leading universities and colleges to make the most of every dollar spent, eliminating extensive paperwork and manual efforts. Nimbello helps faculty and staff focus more on strategic tasks, rather than time-consuming accounts payable processes.

"We are excited to become a Workday partner. This integration is a significant milestone for us, as it reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive value for higher education institutions," said Rohit Tendulkar, chief product officer at Nimbello. "By integrating with Workday Financial Management, we are making it easier for customers to optimize their AP processes, enhance data accuracy, and reduce costs, ultimately contributing to their overall growth and success."

Adeline Coe, director of procurement operations at the University of Virginia , said, "Nimbello's cutting-edge platform and direct integration with Workday Financial Management aligns with our values of fostering innovative solutions and pursuing continuous improvement. Through this collaboration, we'll harness advanced technology to enhance our services to vendors, faculty, staff, and students, ultimately advancing the university's mission of excellence."

About Nimbello

Nimbello makes payable transactions simple. The Company delivers an accounts payable automation solution that enables organizations to deliver an effortless purchase-to-pay experience. With over 50 clients and more than 20 million invoices processed, Nimbello helps its customers put their AP process on autopilot, saving time and money, while improving accuracy and on-time payments.

