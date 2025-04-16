Nimbello Inc. Named A Workday Partner
As a Workday Partner, Nimbello aims to assist leading universities and colleges to make the most of every dollar spent, eliminating extensive paperwork and manual efforts. Nimbello helps faculty and staff focus more on strategic tasks, rather than time-consuming accounts payable processes.
"We are excited to become a Workday partner. This integration is a significant milestone for us, as it reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive value for higher education institutions," said Rohit Tendulkar, chief product officer at Nimbello. "By integrating with Workday Financial Management, we are making it easier for customers to optimize their AP processes, enhance data accuracy, and reduce costs, ultimately contributing to their overall growth and success."
Adeline Coe, director of procurement operations at the University of Virginia , said, "Nimbello's cutting-edge platform and direct integration with Workday Financial Management aligns with our values of fostering innovative solutions and pursuing continuous improvement. Through this collaboration, we'll harness advanced technology to enhance our services to vendors, faculty, staff, and students, ultimately advancing the university's mission of excellence."
About Nimbello
Nimbello makes payable transactions simple. The Company delivers an accounts payable automation solution that enables organizations to deliver an effortless purchase-to-pay experience. With over 50 clients and more than 20 million invoices processed, Nimbello helps its customers put their AP process on autopilot, saving time and money, while improving accuracy and on-time payments.
