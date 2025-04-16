Patients, Caregivers, And Family Members Head To Washington, DC To Advocate For Key Priorities To Advance Liver Health For Millions Of Americans Living With Liver Disease

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "ALF has a passionate community of Liver Life Advocates dedicated to making a difference for those living with liver disease," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer of American Liver Foundation. "Through our Liver Life Advocacy Summit, we aim to amplify the voices of patients and work with legislators to advance meaningful policies to improve patient outcomes and save lives."

ALF's Liver Life Advocates will urge Congress to take action on the following Legislative Priorities :



Increase funding for Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) research and education

Expand liver disease surveillance and prevention efforts at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Finalize coverage for anti-obesity medication under Medicare Part D

Support laws such as the Living Donor Protection Act, Safe Step Act, HOLD Act and HELP Copays Act Improve access to liver disease treatments and reduce out-of-pocket costs

"I'm so honored to participate in ALF's Liver Life Advocacy Summit because I truly believe in ALF's mission and want to do all that I can to help those living with liver disease, like me," said Carley Jaymes Vogel, crowned 2024 Miss Tennessee and 2nd runner-up to Miss America. "At 12 years old I was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatis and spent weeks on a hospital transplant floor. That experience gave me a firsthand understanding of how organ donation saves lives and that's why I feel it's important to advocate in Washington, DC to help push through policies that help those living with liver disease."

ALF will host a dinner for advocates on April 29th honoring two Members of Congress who have made extraordinary contributions to liver health, and advocates who have relentlessly worked to advance ALF's legislative priorities and help all those suffering from liver disease. On April 30th, ALF's Liver Life Advocates will head to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers and urge them to support ALF's legislative priorities .

"As someone who had liver cancer and was fortunate enough to become a liver transplant recipient, I understand how devastating a liver disease diagnosis can be," said Donald Melillo, a Liver Life Advocate and liver transplant recipient living in West Chester, Ohio. "I'm happy to be alive and healthy today due to my transplant and just want to join ALF in Washington, DC to advocate on behalf of the 80-100 million Americans living with some form of liver disease because this silent killer is a public health crisis."

Take action for liver disease by becoming a Liver Life Advocate . Learn more at liverfoundation/advocacy .

