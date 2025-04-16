Steele Honda Adds The 2025 Honda Accord Sedan To Its Inventory In St. John's, Newfoundland

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Equipped with a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, the hybrid powertrain generates an output of 204 hp and 247 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with two electric motors, the sedan offers seamless torque and immediate acceleration. For those seeking gas-only performance, a 1.5-litre direct-injected 4-cylinder turbocharged i-VTEC® engine delivers 192 horsepower and 192 lb.-ft. of torque.

Drivers benefit from fuel consumption rates of 5.3L/100km for hybrid variants. Technology takes center stage with a 12.3-inch color touchscreen on Touring Hybrid trim. Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM come standard on higher trims.

Safety remains a key focus. Honda Sensing® technology now includes Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. Ten airbags and Rear Seatbelt Reminder are standard on all trims.

An aerodynamic silhouette improves fuel economy while turning heads. Sporty accents, full-LED lighting and 19-inch wheels enhance visual appeal on upper trims. The cabin layout features refined materials, dual-zone climate control and available leather upholstery.

Test drives can be scheduled by calling 709-700-9911 or online through the dealership's official website . Their sales representatives assist with feature demonstrations and trim comparisons during the appointment.

Interested buyers can now find the 2025 Honda Accord Sedan at 4547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B4J8. A wide range of trims and exterior colors are currently in stock. Hybrid models, including Sport-L Hybrid and Touring Hybrid, are available for eco-conscious drivers.

Financing is available with flexible terms and competitive rates. Customers can apply for pre-approval online to save time at the dealership. Trade-in evaluations and protection plans are also offered to help buyers maximize their investment.

Steele Honda remains committed to delivering transparent pricing, excellent service and award-winning Honda vehicles to the community.

SOURCE Steele Honda