Delta Dental Commits Up To $1 Million To Advance The Future Of The Oral Health Workforce

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Strengthening the oral health workforce is vital for improving oral and overall health," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO of Delta Dental Plans Association. "As the nation's largest oral health philanthropist, Delta Dental is proud to continue supporting innovative programs that inspire students to pursue careers in the oral health field."

The application period for the Future Workforce Fund is open from April 16 to June 11 at 5:00 PM ET .



Those interested in applying can visit . Applicants must be based in the United States, and may include 501(c)(3) organizations, private businesses, limited or general partnerships, and non-profit educational, government, and tribal entities.

Delta Dental companies across the country are deeply invested in supporting the future of the oral health workforce. This announcement is a continuation of Delta Dental's commitment to elevating programs that help advance the workforce through education, research, and community engagement. Learn more about past awardees here .

About the Delta Dental Institute

The Delta Dental Institute advances oral health for all Americans in partnership with Delta Dental companies and dedicated organizations across the country. With expertise rooted in Delta Dental's rich history of oral health leadership, we support oral health research, community outreach, and advocacy, striving to ensure that everyone understands the importance of oral health to overall health and has access to the care they need. Visit deltadentalinstitute for more information.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider and offers the country's largest dental network with approximately 154,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested nearly $2 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

SOURCE Delta Dental Institute