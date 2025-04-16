Hurom's E50ST Slow Juicer Wins 2025 Red Dot Design Award

Hurom's E50ST impressed judges with its innovation, functionality, emotional appeal, eco-consciousness, and durability, winning the main prize in the Product Design category.

As part of Hurom's latest "Pure Line" series, the E50ST integrates next-generation juicing technology with a precision fine-mesh filter to deliver smooth, clear, and nutrient-rich juice with exceptional performance.

Launched this year, the E50ST stands out for its sleek, approachable design-a minimalist body, softly curved lines, and a refined material finish that encourages consumer connection. By highlighting the natural matte texture of the materials and avoiding additional surface treatments, the design achieves a cohesive, sculptural aesthetic. The ventilation grille at the base of the unit adds both form and function-deliberately patterned for optimal airflow to dissipate motor heat while enhancing the visual appeal with its subtle detailing.

Since launching its first product in 2008, Hurom has been recognized for its world-class product design, winning multiple accolades at the world's top three design awards, including four Red Dot Design Awards, four iF Design Awards, and three IDEA Design Awards.

In addition, the Hurom E50ST was awarded the Kitchen Innovation Award 2025 this past February in Germany. Presented annually at Ambiente-the world's largest consumer goods trade fair held in Frankfurt-the award recognizes products that combine innovation with a deep understanding of consumer needs. What distinguishes this honor is its dual evaluation process, combining expert jury assessment with consumer voting for added credibility. The E50ST earned high praise in four core categories: functionality, ease of use, product excellence, and overall quality.

Hurom CEO Jae-won Kim shared, "We're honored that our new E50ST Slow Juicer has received back-to-back recognition from such prestigious global awards," adding "As a pioneer in slow juicing, Hurom remains committed to delivering innovative, design-forward products that help people live healthier lives worldwide."

