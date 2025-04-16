What If Your SOAP Notes Wrote Themselves? Dentscribe.Ai's AI Captures Dental Jargon For Perfect, Real-Time Charting

MENAFN - PR Newswire) DentScribe's new AI engine is uniquely trained in dental terminology – from common terms like "MOD composite on #14" to specialty phrases like "bilateral sinus lift with osteotome technique." The system doesn't just transcribe words; itDentScribe has it covered. Practices can even leverage ato customize the AI's understanding –. In short, DentScribe adapts to each dentist's style, ensuring the output notes sound just like the dentist wrote them, only without the effort.

"Every dental practice has its own dialect and workflow. We wanted an AI that gets that," said Dr. Vinni K. Singh, founder and CEO of DentScribe. "With DentScribe, you can speak naturally – whether you're charting a simple filling or narrating a complex oral surgery – and know that your notes will be captured accurately and instantly . Our technology is designed to let dentists be dentists , while the mundane note-taking and coding happen automatically in the background. It's about giving my colleagues their time back and absolute confidence in their documentation."

DentScribe goes beyond just note transcription. During the visit, the platform generates patient-friendly summaries and post-operative instructions on the fly , so patients leave with clear information about their treatment and next steps. All of this happens seamlessly: as DentScribe documents the encounter, it uploads the notes and summaries directly into systems like Dentrix, Eaglesoft, or OpenDental without any extra clicks. Early users report a dramatic reduction in after-hours charting. "I can finish my last appointment of the day and actually go home on time," one dentist remarked.

To ensure a smooth adoption, DentScribe provides a white-glove onboarding experience. Clinics receive personal setup assistance and even complimentary tablets pre-loaded with the DentScribe app, ready to use chairside. The platform's intuitive mobile app (available on iOS and Android) offers an easy calendar view of appointments and lets dentists review or edit notes from anywhere – whether in the operatory or at home preparing for the next day. And because DentScribe is delivered via a subscription, cost is refreshingly simple : one low monthly fee for the entire practice, with no per-provider charges or hidden fees. This flat-rate model means even small offices can afford a cutting-edge AI scribe , reaping huge time savings at a fraction of the cost of human transcription services.

"For months, I searched for a solution that was truly dentistry-specific and went beyond word-for-word transcription, and DentScribe has exceeded my expectations by turning patient conversations into professional, accurate, and compliant SOAP notes," said Dr. Shaina DiMariano of DiMariano Family Dentistry in Folsom, CA. "This game-changing tool not only ensures consistently correct documentation and frees my clinical team to focus on patient care, but also raises the standard of dental practice with better notes, attentive clinicians, and paramount patient "

DentScribe Highlights:



Understands Dental Terminology: From routine check-ups to advanced periodontal and surgical terminology, DentScribe's AI comprehends and documents it all in the dentist's own words.

Real-Time, No-Hands Documentation: No more end-of-day charting – SOAP notes are written instantaneously during the exam and synced to the patient's record by the time they leave.

Auto-Coding to CDT: Procedures described are automatically tagged with the correct CDT codes . The new DentScribe client portal lets practices customize these mappings and note templates to match their exact preferences.

Instant Patient Summaries: The system creates easy-to-understand visit summaries and aftercare instructions on the spot, which can be shared with patients before they walk out.

Seamless Integration & Onboarding: Works out-of-the-box with major dental practice management software. Comes with a personalized onboarding service – including pre-loaded tablets and training – making it easy for teams to integrate DentScribe into their workflow. Incredible Value: DentScribe delivers a "wow" factor not just in capability but also in cost. The all-in-one subscription is offered at a surprisingly low price point , covering unlimited providers and operatories so that offices can enjoy cutting-edge AI documentation without breaking the budget.

Dr. Dheeraj Pamidimukkala, DMD of My Smile Care in Westford, MA said, "We curate technology that is good for dentistry, to make the patient experience the best it can be. I searched and tried different products for 3 years, and finally came across DentScribe. When I saw that it integrates with Dentrix, it was the thing we wanted for dentistry. There is nothing else like that in the market."

DentScribe's mission is simple: let dentists focus on dentistry, not documentation . With its cutting-edge AI handling the notes, dental professionals can reclaim their evenings and improve the quality of their records . Ready to experience the next era of dental documentation? Book a live demo today at dentscribe/book-a-demo and see how DentScribe can transform your practice.

About DentScribe

DentScribe is a breakthrough dental technology platform developed by SuhaviAI, Inc. Founded by dentist Dr. Vinni K. Singh, the company leverages artificial intelligence to solve real-world challenges in dental practice management. DentScribe's flagship AI scribe service automates clinical documentation and patient communication in real time, increasing efficiency and accuracy for dental teams. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, DentScribe serves dentists and specialists across the United States and internationally, helping them save time, improve patient care, and boost practice productivity.

