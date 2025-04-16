Quickcode Partners With International Housewares Association To Bring AI-Powered Trade Compliance To Its Members

New collaboration offers IHA members preferred access to Quickcode's always up-to-date tariff and trade compliance platform.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quickcode Partners with International Housewares Association to Bring AI-Powered Trade Compliance to its MembersQuickcode, the AI-powered trade compliance platform transforming how companies manage tariff classifications and regulatory changes, has announced a new partnership with the International Housewares Association (IHA). Through this collaboration, IHA members will gain preferred pricing and access to Quickcode's platform providing them the tools to navigate today's fast-changing trade environment with greater speed and accuracy.Quickcode simplifies the classification and compliance process by consolidating critical legal sources including the HTS schedule, CROSS rulings, WCO notes, and more, into a single, intuitive interface. Built on explainable AI, the platform dynamically updates as new trade regulations and tariffs are introduced, alerting users when manual review is necessary. Recent updates to the platform include enhanced tools to help users respond to changes in IEEPA regulations, Section 301 tariffs, and China De Minimis adjustments."Importers are facing an unprecedented wave of regulatory volatility, from shifting reciprocal tariffs to sweeping changes in global trade policy," said Shannon Hynds, CEO, Quickcode. "We built Quickcode to be more than just a simple classification tool, it's a strategic platform that helps companies react to new rules in real time, reduce risk, and operate with confidence. We're excited to support IHA's mission by empowering their members with the tools they need to thrive globally."The partnership builds on IHA's ongoing efforts to equip its members with actionable resources to succeed in international trade. Quickcode joins a suite of preferred service providers available to IHA members, including data analytics, business planning, and logistics tools."This collaboration is another example of how IHA is working to support our members with the resources they need to lead in a rapidly evolving global marketplace," said Derek Miller, President and CEO, IHA. "Quickcode offers a smart, efficient solution for staying on top of trade compliance, and we're pleased to make this valuable resource more accessible to our members."To further support the trade community, Quickcode is teaming up with Citta Brokerage for a free, must-attend webinar: "Why Trade Compliance Matters in Duty Drawback ," taking place on April 22 from 1-2 PM CT. This session will explore how companies can leverage AI-enabled compliance tools to recover duties on imported goods that are later exported or destroyed, a frequently overlooked opportunity for improving margins. Participants will learn which tariffs qualify for drawback, how to calculate reclaimable savings from the past five years, and how to future-proof their compliance strategy.Register here:The webinar will be led by Joe Morales, CTO and Co-Founder of Quickcode, and Sydnee Goodell, Duty Drawback Consultant at Citta Brokerage.“This webinar is for anyone feeling the weight of compliance pressures while trying to uncover new ways to optimize their global operations,” said Morales.“With the right strategy and the right tools, duty drawbacks can be a game changer.”About International Housewares AssociationThe International Housewares Association (IHA) is the 87-year-old voice of the home and housewares industry, dedicated to bringing buyers and sellers together. IHA hosts the world's premier exposition of products for the home, The Inspired Home Show, in Chicago every March. Each year, the Show brings more than 2,000 unique brands and 300,000 products together with both global and domestic buyers; U.S.-based attendees alone represent more than 100,000 retail locations and over $64 billion in buying power. The not-for-profit, full-service association also offers member companies a wide range of services including industry and government advocacy; export assistance; trend reports; executive management peer groups; group buying discounts; and an independent news and information platform, HomePageNews.About QuickcodeQuickcode is a leader in AI-powered HS classification technology, offering a range of solutions designed to simplify trade compliance. By utilizing advanced algorithms, machine learning, and an intuitive UI/UX, Quickcode enables businesses to achieve exceptional accuracy and efficiency in trade compliance. The platform brings together the latest, most relevant data into one easy-to-use interface. Discover more at .

Quickcode AI - Simplify Trade Compliance

