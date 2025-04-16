403
Israeli Minister Urges Total Blockade of Gaza
(MENAFN) Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged on Wednesday that not even “a gram of food or aid” should be allowed into the besieged Gaza Strip, as Tel Aviv's relentless military campaign continues against the coastal enclave.
Posting on X, Ben-Gvir stated, “It’s a shame we don’t learn from our mistakes. As long as our hostages are dying in the tunnels, there is no reason for a gram of food or aid to enter Gaza.”
He insisted that permitting humanitarian assistance into the area would jeopardize Israel’s chances “to defeat Hamas and return our hostages safely.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz also emphasized that Tel Aviv’s strategy includes halting the flow of humanitarian supplies into Gaza.
He described this as a primary means of exerting pressure and preventing Hamas from manipulating aid for its own benefit.
Since March 2, Israel has shut down all border crossings into Gaza, effectively cutting off vital goods and assistance.
This blockade remains in place despite widespread reports of starvation and worsening humanitarian conditions in the war-ravaged region.
On March 18, the Israeli military resumed its aggressive bombardment of Gaza, breaking a previous truce and prisoner exchange arrangement that had been in effect since January.
Since the start of the conflict in October 2023, more than 51,000 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children — have lost their lives due to Israel’s devastating offensive.
