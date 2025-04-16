Dia Mirza Visits Transformed Government School With Modern Facilities And STEM Labs

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza, on Wednesday, paid a visit to a government school that has undergone a remarkable transformation-complete with clean drinking water, modern toilets, STEM labs, and smart classrooms.

Sharing her experience on social media, Dia emphasized how access to these basic yet powerful resources play a pivotal role in improving school attendance, especially among girls, and contributes to the overall well-being and holistic development of students.

She called the visit“deeply inspiring,” noting how students like Riya, a 9th-grader, now feel more motivated, proud, and eager to learn thanks to the upgraded school environment. The actress shared a video of her visit to the school on her Instagram handle, accompanied by the inspirational song 'Ek Zindagi' from the film Angrezi Medium.

In the video, students are seen actively engaging in their classrooms, exploring 3D science models in the STEM lab, and participating in sports activities with joyful enthusiasm.

For the caption, Dia wrote,“What does access to clean drinking water, clean toilets and STEM have to do with better attendance of girls, improved health and wholistic development in children? - Everything! This is why the work of @yuva_unstoppable and @iamitabhshah is so important. Visiting their 7001'st government school that they have successfully completed was such a deeply inspiring experience.”

She added,“Riya, a 9th-grader, joyfully said,“We had never heard of Smart classrooms and STEM labs earlier. Now we love to come to school and learn in audio-video format along with 3D Science models in the STEM lab. Having access to new sports equipment has made our school days more joyful. Now my school has become a modern school, and I feel proud to share this experience with friends and family Yuva Unstoppable, a leading India-US NGO, has transformed 7,000+ schools, impacted 8 million lives across 25 states, with the support of 100+ corporate and philanthropic friends. You can contribute to their mission to empower the next generation! Thank you @irfanpathan_official for championing this cause and inspiring many others to become a part of this movement.”

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was recently seen in the empowering road trip film“Dhak Dhak” and the gripping web series“IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.” She also featured in the Netflix film“Nadaaniyan.”