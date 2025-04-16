Asia Broadband Announces The Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Its Gold And Silver Ore Processing Plant In Etzatlan, Mexico

AABB's new plant is designed to utilize advanced mining equipment automation and efficiencies to maximize processing throughput and metals extraction and minimize the production costs. The unique benefits of the Company's on-site lab and testing program accelerates the new processing facility operations with reduced costs and maximized plant revenues. Additionally, the facility has been built with expanded processing capability that will be implemented after the initial production levels have been established.

The first line of production, which is a mineral flotation process, will be capable of producing up to 500 tons per day. The initial processing target will be 350 tons per day for the first 3 months and then gradually increase to 500 tons per day. With an average production cost of $56.75 USD per ton, the Company estimates a net revenue of $2,170,610 USD in the first 3 months of operations and $11,473,227 USD in the first 12 months. The second line of production, which is a cyanidation process, is also estimated to go into production September 2025, with an initial target of 200 tons per day for the first 4 months and gradually increase to 500 tons per day. Since the cyanidation process produces a higher yield, the estimated net revenue is expected to increase to $2,554,367 USD in the first 4 months of operations and $15,326,203 USD in the first 12 months.

“This is an incredibly special and historic day for AABB with the achievement of opening of our ore processing plant in Etzatlan. Our technical team has worked meticulously long hours since the beginning of the year to bring all the elements together for the opening of the new facility. We are all very proud and excited to have reached this pivotal point in our Company's mining operations and to have created the foundation to achieve the next level of growth for AABB,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.