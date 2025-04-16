The Role Of Carbon Dioxide In Airborne Disease Transmission: A Hidden Key To Safer Indoor Spaces

MENAFN - The Conversation) We've long known that environmental factors – from humidity and temperature to trace chemical vapours – can influence how pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria and fungi, behave once released into the air. These tiny droplets of respiratory fluid, or aerosols, carry viruses and bacteria and can float for minutes or even hours. But while we've been busy focusing on physical distancing and surface cleaning, a quieter factor may have been playing a much bigger role in airborne disease transmission all along: carbon dioxide (CO2).

During the pandemic, we studied what happens to a virus when it travels through the air in tiny droplets from our breath – known as aerosols. In earlier research , we found that the droplet's pH (how alkaline it is) can affect how quickly the virus loses its ability to infect people. Our more recent research , though, suggests that CO2 levels in indoor air may significantly affect how long viruses survive once airborne – and the implications are profound.

Airborne virus survival

When someone coughs, sneezes, talks or sings, they release microscopic droplets into the air. These droplets start out in a warm, moist and CO2-rich environment inside the lungs, where CO2 levels reach a staggering 38,000 parts per million (ppm). Once expelled, they encounter the cooler, drier and typically much lower-CO2 environment of indoor or outdoor air. This rapid change triggers a chain reaction inside the droplet.

One key component inside these droplets is bicarbonate, which acts as a buffer and is formed when CO2 dissolves in liquid. As CO2 diffuses out of the droplet into the air, bicarbonate leaves with it. This causes the droplet's pH to rise – becoming increasingly alkaline, sometimes reaching pH 10.

Why does this matter? Viruses like COVID-19 don't like alkaline environments. As the pH rises, their ability to infect decreases. In other words, the higher the pH, the quicker the virus becomes inactive. However, when the ambient CO2 concentration is high, this pH shift is delayed or minimised, meaning the virus remains in a more hospitable environment – and stays infectious longer.

Droplets suspended in Celebs technology, used to study airborne microbe behavior. Photo credit: Allen Haddrell

What role does CO2 play?

While CO2 doesn't transmit viruses itself, it acts as a proxy for indoor crowding and poor ventilation. The more people in a space, the more CO2 builds up from exhaled breath. When there isn't enough ventilation, these levels stay high as do the chances that airborne viruses can linger longer and infect others.

Outdoor CO2 levels are around 421ppm, but in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, indoor levels can easily exceed 800ppm. That's the tipping point identified in the study, where the air starts allowing droplets to maintain a lower pH, increasing the survival time of viruses. In the 1940s, global CO2 levels were much lower – around 310ppm – meaning indoor air offered less of a survival advantage to airborne pathogens.

Looking ahead, climate projections estimate CO2 levels could reach 685ppm by 2050, making this issue not only one of pandemic response but also of climate and public health policy. If we don't address this now, we may be heading into a future where viruses survive longer in the air due to everyday indoor conditions.

How exhaled aerosol pH increases to alkaline levels after exhalation. Bicarbonate evaporates as CO2, leaving behind an inhospitable environment for viruses-unless there's more CO2 in the air. Illustration: Allen Haddrell

Can we fix it?

The good news? These findings suggest solutions we can implement right now.

First, improve indoor ventilation. Increasing airflow and introducing outdoor air into enclosed spaces dilutes both CO2 levels and any virus-containing aerosols. This simple change can significantly reduce the risk of airborne transmission – not just for COVID-19, but for future respiratory viruses as well.

And, in the not-too-distant future, we might have indoor carbon capture technology. These devices, which are still being developed, could help remove excess CO2 from the air, especially in hospitals, classrooms and public transport where the risk of spreading illness is higher.

Also, monitoring indoor CO2 levels using affordable sensors can empower individuals, schools and businesses to assess the indoor air quality and adjust the ventilation accordingly. If CO2 levels rise above safe thresholds (often considered about 800ppm), it's time to open windows, use air purifiers or ask some people to leave the room.

This research reshapes the way we think about air quality. It's no longer just about stuffiness or comfort – it's about infection risk. As we face rising global CO2 levels and continue to recover from the COVID pandemic, it's clear that managing indoor air environments is essential to public health.

By taking CO2 seriously – not just as a climate metric but as a health indicator – we have a unique opportunity to reduce disease transmission in our everyday environments. Because when it comes to viruses in the air, the air itself might be our greatest ally – or our biggest threat.