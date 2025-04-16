EVS Saudi 2025: Where The Future Of Mobility Meets Business Opportunity!

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Event Name : EVS Saudi Arabia 2025Date : 4-6 May 2025Venue : Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Riyadh Saudi ArabiaRegister for Free : EVS Saudi Arabia 2025

The Kingdom's premier electric mobility and energy storage event returns to Riyadh, connecting global innovators, manufacturers, and decision-makers.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transition toward a sustainable, innovation-driven economy under Vision 2030, EVS Saudi 2025 emerges as the definitive platform for businesses, policymakers, and professionals shaping the future of electric mobility.

Scheduled from May 4–6, 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the exhibition will spotlight transformative advancements across electric vehicles (EVs), battery technologies, charging infrastructure, and next-gen mobility - on land, in the air, and at sea.

Powering a $39 Billion Industry,Saudi Arabia is investing over $39 billion to build a world-class electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, positioning itself as a regional hub for eMobility. The investment covers large-scale initiatives in vehicle manufacturing, battery production, software development, and EV infrastructure. Key players actively contributing to this transformation include Lucid Motors, CEER, Hyundai, and EV Metals.

EVS Saudi 2025 is designed to align with this momentum, offering a high-impact platform for stakeholders to showcase innovations, secure partnerships, and unlock commercial opportunities in one of the world's fastest-growing EV markets.

A Strategic Platform for Industry LeadersEVS Saudi serves as a powerful marketplace for:.OEMs, battery and component suppliers.EV charging and infrastructure providers.Fleet operators and smart city developers.Government delegations, investors, and policy leadersThe event features:.Live product demonstrations.Technology showcases.Business matchmaking.Panel sessions addressing market trends, policy, and sustainable transportBuilt on Vision 2030 Priorities Saudi Arabia has set ambitious clean mobility targets as part of its Vision 2030 framework:.30% of all vehicles in Riyadh to be electric by 2030 (Source: PwC eMobility Outlook 2024 – KSA Edition).5,000 fast chargers to be installed by 2030, with an estimated 160,000 public chargers needed by 2035 (Source: PwC & Saudi Mobility Consulting).58.7 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, including 40 GW from solar and 16 GW from wind(Source: Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy)

EVS Saudi reflects these goals by enabling solution providers, innovators, and governments to work together on real-world deployments and long-term investment strategies.

To ensure EVS Saudi Arabia Conference & Expo 2025 reaches a broad and relevant audience, we have established key strategic collaborations with influential media outlets and industry leaders. These partnerships play a vital role in promoting the event, amplifying its message, and advancing the electric vehicle ecosystem in the Kingdom and beyond.________________________________________Event Partners & Sponsors Overview

Strategic Partners*Made-in-China – A leading global B2B e-commerce platform connecting international buyers with Chinese suppliers across various industries.*EVIQ – A joint venture between Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Electricity Company, developing a nationwide fast-charging network to support electric vehicle adoption in Saudi Arabia.

Supporting Partner*Riyadh Chamber of Commerce – Established in 1961, this organization promotes economic development and provides vital services to support the business community in Riyadh.

Event Sponsors*Gold Sponsor – Riyadh Front – A major mixed-use development in Riyadh, combining retail, commercial, and leisure spaces, and serving as a key venue for exhibitions and events.*Bronze Sponsor – EVmax – A provider of scalable electric vehicle charging infrastructure, supporting the Kingdom's transition to clean energy mobility.

Charging Partner – SASCOThe Saudi Automotive Services Company, established in 1982, operates rest areas and fueling stations across Saudi Arabia and is expanding its EV charging capabilities nationwide.

Strategic Knowledge Partners*Frost & Sullivan – A global business consulting firm offering industry research, market analysis, and growth strategy across various sectors, including mobility and sustainability.*NAVA – A multinational industrial company with operations in energy, mining, agribusiness, and manufacturing, focusing on sustainable industrial growth.*Auto Data – An international provider of automotive repair, diagnostics, and maintenance information, trusted by workshops around the world.

VisionAir Partner*Flynow – An Austrian aerospace startup developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for clean and efficient urban air mobility.

Official KSA Partner*Volvo Electromin – Electromin, a subsidiary of Petromin Corporation and the exclusive distributor of Volvo Cars in Saudi Arabia, recently launched the Kingdom's first New Energy Vehicle showroom to drive forward sustainable automotive innovation.

Association Partners*Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC) – A MENA-based non-profit organization promoting the transition to clean energy through collaboration between governments, investors, and private sector stakeholders.*SALAM -A Saudi initiative focused on cultural dialogue, youth engagement, and international collaboration, fostering a global perspective among Saudi youth.*International Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations (IFEVA) – An international non-profit promoting electric vehicle adoption through cross-border partnerships, advocacy, and technical collaboration.

Badge Partner*VisitorSys – An end-to-end event management platform providing solutions for registration, badge printing, and real-time attendee tracking to enhance event efficiency.

Official Media Partners*Mid-East – A source for business and industry news Internationally.*Saudi EVs – Covers news and developments in the Kingdom's electric vehicle landscape.*Motory – A leading Saudi platform for automotive listings, news, and comparisons.*GCC Business News – An international business news platform providing global economic and market updates with a focus on the Gulf region.*Auto World Journal – Features the latest insights, news, and reviews from the global automotive industry.*Finance World – Covers financial news, analysis, and trends across the Middle East and North Africa.*The Technology Express – Focuses on innovation, digital transformation, and emerging tech sectors.*Startup News – Highlights startup trends, success stories, and entrepreneurial developments.*EV Charging Magazine – Covers infrastructure, policy, and innovation in EV charging.*Maqina – Provides automotive news, reviews, and lifestyle content.*The Business Year – Offers in-depth economic reports and interviews on key markets around the world.

Professionals across the EV, energy, logistics, infrastructure, and smart transport sectors are invited to register.

Admission is free, but early registration is recommended to secure access to keynotes, networking sessions, and curated business meetings.

Event Details:
Event: EVS Saudi 2025
Dates: May 4–6, 2025
Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center Riyadh Saudi Arabia

About EVS Saudi:EVS Saudi is the Kingdom's premier international exhibition focused on electric mobility and energy storage. The event facilitates cross-sector collaboration, policy engagement, and business growth across road, air, and sea transportation. It supports Saudi Arabia's ambition to become a regional leader in clean mobility and a global hub for EV manufacturing and innovation.