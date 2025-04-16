Europe Smart Farming Market Analysis And Forecast, 2024-2034: Increasing Investment In Agriculture Technology Start-Ups, Growing Adoption Of Precision Agriculture

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe smart farming market is expected to increase significantly due to the growing use of cutting-edge technologies and a focus on environmentally friendly farming methods. The growing demand for food, the requirement for effective resource management, and the incorporation of IoT, AI, and robotics into farming operations are some of the main drivers of this expansion. Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Smart Farming Market: Focus on Application, Hardware, Software, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe smart farming market is projected to reach $22.19 billion by 2034 from $3.98 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.73% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The demand for sustainable agricultural methods and the growing acceptance of cutting-edge technologies are driving the market for smart farming in Europe. In order to increase agricultural output and operational efficiency, smart farming makes use of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics. Farmers around Europe are adopting precision farming methods that allow for real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated decision-making in response to the growing demand for food and the need to maximise resource management.

Through a variety of laws, grants, and research projects targeted at lessening the environmental impact of farming operations, governments in the area are aggressively promoting the digital transformation of agriculture. The market's growth is also being accelerated by the rise in agritech firms and investments in agricultural innovation.

Crop monitoring, animal management, greenhouse automation, and farm management software are some of the main uses of smart farming in Europe. Improved yields and resource efficiency are the results of farmers using drones, sensors, and GPS technology to gather important information on crop conditions, weather patterns, and soil health.

The European smart farming market is anticipated to keep growing as long as sustainability and food security are given high priority. This will help create a more resilient and technologically advanced agricultural sector.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a comprehensive product/innovation strategy for the Europe smart farming market, identifying opportunities for market entry, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. It offers actionable insights, helping organizations to meet environmental standards, gain a competitive edge, and capitalize on the increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions in various industries.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: This report offers a comprehensive growth and marketing strategy designed specifically for the Europe smart farming market. It presents a targeted approach to identifying specialized market segments, establishing a competitive advantage, and implementing creative marketing initiatives aimed at optimizing market share and financial performance. By harnessing these strategic recommendations, organizations can elevate their market presence, seize emerging prospects, and efficiently propel revenue expansion.

Competitive Strategy: This report crafts a strong competitive strategy tailored to the Europe smart farming market. It evaluates market rivals, suggests methods to stand out, and offers guidance for maintaining a competitive edge. By adhering to these strategic directives, companies can position themselves effectively in the face of market competition, ensuring sustained prosperity and profitability.

Key Market Players

CNH Industrial N.V.

Hexagon AB

BASF

Connecterra B.V.

Signify Holding

Nedap N.V.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

AKVA group ASA AquaManager Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 112 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $22.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 5G: The Future of Smart Farming

1.1.2 LoRa Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN)

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Analysis

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Research and Development Review

1.4.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)

1.5 Start-Up Landscape

1.5.1 Key Start-Ups in Ecosystem, 2023

1.5.1.1 Farm Management Software, Sensing Technologies, and IoT Solutions

1.5.1.2 Farm Robotics, Automation, and Additional Equipment

1.5.1.3 Innovative Farming Systems

1.5.2 Funding Analysis, 2023

1.6 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6.1 Use Case

1.6.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.7 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.1.1 Increasing Need for Sustainable Agricultural Practices

1.8.1.2 Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture

1.8.2 Market Challenges

1.8.2.1 Lack of Technical Expertise among Farmers

1.8.2.2 Rising Concern over Data Security with Increasing Cyber Attacks

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

1.8.3.1 Increasing Investment in Agriculture Technology Start-Ups

1.8.3.2 Securing the Agriculture Value Chain with Blockchain

2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.3.1 Application

2.2.3.2 Product

2.2.4 Germany

2.2.5 France

2.2.6 U.K.

2.2.7 Italy

2.2.8 Netherlands

2.2.9 Spain

2.2.10 Greece

2.2.11 Switzerland

2.2.12 Ukraine

2.2.13 Belgium

2.2.14 Rest-of-Europe

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.3.3 Top Competitors

3.3.4 Target Customers

3.3.5 Key Personnel

3.3.6 Analyst View

4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

European Smart Farming Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900