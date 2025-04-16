Tilray Brands Ranks #4 On The Brewers Association List Of Top Producing Craft Brewers In The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tilray Beverages Climbs to #4! Cheers to Ranking Among the Top Craft Brewers in the U.S.!

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Beverages, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is pleased to announce that its U.S. Beverage division has achieved a significant milestone, ranking #4 on the Brewers Association 2024 annual report of top 50 craft brewing companies in the U.S ., based on beer sales volume. This marks a notable rise from its previous position at #5, reflecting the company's continued growth and success in the craft brewing industry. Additionally, Tilray is proud to be ranked #12 in the top 50 overall brewing companies in the U.S.

Ty Gilmore, President, Tilray Beverages, North America, said, "We are incredibly proud to rank #4 on the Brewers Association list of top 50 craft brewing companies in the U.S. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the strong portfolio of craft brands that resonate with consumers. In a short period of time, we've grown our beer business to become a leading player in the industry, thanks to our commitment to quality and innovation. As we continue to grow our diverse range of craft beers through innovation that connects with consumers, we look forward to continued growth and future opportunities for Tilray Beverages."

Tilray Brands' U.S. Beer brands includes a diverse range of beloved craft brands such as SweetWater Brewing Company , Montauk Brewing Company , Alpine Beer Company , Green Flash Brewing Company , Shock Top , Breckenridge Brewery , Blue Point Brewing Company , 10 Barrel Brewing Company , Redhook Brewing Company , Widmer Brothers Brewing , Square Mile Cider Company , Hop Valley Brewing Company , Terrapin Beer Company , Revolver Brewing , and Atwater Brewery . These brands have been instrumental in driving Tilray's success and establishing its position as a leader in the craft brewing industry.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would,”“ahead,” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For more information:

Media: ...

Investors: ...