Kuwait FM: GCC-Central Asian States Ministerial Meeting Important Stage In Building Sustainable Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- The third ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and the Central Asia represents an important stage in the joint journey towards building a sustainable strategic partnership, said Kuwait Foreign Minister and Chairman of the current session, Abdullah Al-Yahya.
This came in Al-Yahya's opening speech during the third joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and the Central Asian countries, hosted by the State of Kuwait on Wednesday.
The ministerial meeting is of particular importance as it represents a genuine opportunity to strengthen the framework of bilateral cooperation between the GCC and the Central Asian countries, the minister added.
Minister Al-Yahya also emphasized the shared political will to expand cooperation in all fields to achieve shared strategic goals that guarantee a prosperous future.
"The historical relations between the GCC and the Central Asian countries have witnessed remarkable development, and today they are a model of fruitful cooperation in many areas, from trade and investment to cultural exchange and technological innovation," said Al-Yahya.
"Today, more than ever, we face complex regional and international challenges that require close coordination and effective cooperation on a number of issues of mutual interest," he added.
Further, the minister emphasized the importance of raising the level of trade and investment exchange between the GCC and the Central Asian countries.
Minister Al-Yahya pointed out that security and stability are two fundamental pillars of the joint strategy, calling for enhancing security coordination, combating terrorism, and confronting cyber threats and organized crime to achieve regional and international security.
Minister Al-Yahya affirmed steadfast support for the Palestinian cause as a central issue, calling the international community to take effective steps to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in the occupied Palestinian territories by ensuring unhindered access to humanitarian aid.
He also urged for mobilizing efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive solution consistent with UN resolutions and guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The minister noted that Syria is witnessing positive developments, amid ongoing regional and international efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability and preserving Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He also stressed the great anticipation and interest in holding the second summit between the leaders of the GCC and Central Asian countries, which will be held in the city of Samarkand on May 5, 2025, as an important milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership. (end)
