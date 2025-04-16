Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Kavelashvili: Georgia Always Supported Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity And Sovereignty

2025-04-16 06:08:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Georgia and Azerbaijan firmly support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for that, I would like to once again express my gratitude to Mr. President."

Azernews reports that Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said this during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Mikheil Kavelashvili underscored that Georgia has consistently been a strong supporter of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

