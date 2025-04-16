403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey's Hot-Air Balloon Tourism Hits Record High in 2024 with Almost One Million Tourists
(MENAFN) In a remarkable achievement for the tourism sector, Turkey's hot-air balloon industry welcomed 933,195 tourists in 2024, reflecting a 25 percent rise compared to the previous year, as reported by authorities on Wednesday.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, part of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, disclosed that there were 43,283 balloon flights conducted in seven prominent tourist locations, including the renowned Cappadocia in central Anatolia and Pamukkale, known as the "Cotton Castle" in southwestern Denizli province.
The Directorate is currently assessing applications from travel agencies seeking to operate flights in new areas, while also performing safety inspections to guarantee secure operations.
Butterfly Balloons in Cappadocia shared insights with Xinhua, noting that weather conditions pose significant challenges to expanding flight routes. "Flights are highly dependent on weather conditions, with strong winds, rain, fog and thermal turbulence among the main factors that can lead to cancellations," the company stated.
At present, 71 licensed operators are providing balloon services throughout Turkey, managing a fleet of 441 hot-air balloons.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, part of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, disclosed that there were 43,283 balloon flights conducted in seven prominent tourist locations, including the renowned Cappadocia in central Anatolia and Pamukkale, known as the "Cotton Castle" in southwestern Denizli province.
The Directorate is currently assessing applications from travel agencies seeking to operate flights in new areas, while also performing safety inspections to guarantee secure operations.
Butterfly Balloons in Cappadocia shared insights with Xinhua, noting that weather conditions pose significant challenges to expanding flight routes. "Flights are highly dependent on weather conditions, with strong winds, rain, fog and thermal turbulence among the main factors that can lead to cancellations," the company stated.
At present, 71 licensed operators are providing balloon services throughout Turkey, managing a fleet of 441 hot-air balloons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment