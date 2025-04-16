Ministry Of Finance Launches First Cohort Of Specialised Certificate In Government Procurement Programme In Collaboration With CIPS



Move builds on the Financial Sustainability and Accounting Capacity Building Programme. Programme to enhance analytical, decision-making and risk management skills among participants.

Dubai, April 16, 2025

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has launched the first cohort of the Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement programme, in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), one of the world's leading institutions in the field.

The certification programme was announced during a workshop organised by the ministry in Dubai, bringing together finance and procurement directors, heads of procurement departments, and specialised professionals from various federal ministries and entities.

The initiative is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance the federal financial system and improve the efficiency of public financial management. It also builds on the Financial Sustainability and Accounting Capacity Building Programme, which has already led to introducing a package of specialised certifications in finance and accounting.

A total of 31 professionals from federal entities have enrolled in the programme, which will run until March 2026. The programme aims to strengthen the skills and competencies of government procurement professionals, in line with global best practices.

It seeks to enhance analytical thinking, decision-making, and risk management capabilities-while also supporting procurement performance, efficient public spending, and higher quality government services.

Professional Readiness

Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Hassan Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Government Finance Management at the Ministry, emphasised that the launch of the Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement is a strategic step that would significantly contribute to achieving the goals of the Financial Sustainability and Accounting Capacity Building Programme in the federal government.

Al Amiri added,“MoF is committed to empowering national talent with specialised, up-to-date knowledge that supports enhanced institutional performance, improved spending efficiency, and greater transparency and effectiveness in managing financial resources.”

Her Excellency further noted,“Through this programme, the Ministry looks forward to strengthening the professional readiness of employees working in the financial and procurement sectors across federal entities. By equipping them with the skills needed to keep pace with the rapid evolution of the financial landscape, we seek to elevate the quality of government services and ensure more efficient public spending.”

Integrating Efficiency and Innovation

The Government Financial Policies and Accounting Standards Department at the Ministry played a key role in designing and implementing this programme, aligning it with international best practices and standards. It ensured the programme's compatibility with the government financial transformation strategy and integrated it with the federal procurement legislative framework and governance.

The certification programme is part of a larger, coordinated effort to build the financial and accounting capabilities of federal government employees. It complements a series of specialised certificates launched by the ministry to develop national competencies, strengthen institutional performance, and encourage innovation in public sector operations. It is set to strengthen the UAE's competitiveness in global governance, sustainability, and financial transparency, particularly in government procurement.

In January 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Finance and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), one of the world's leading procurement institutions.

The agreement paved the way for the introduction of the CIPS Practitioner Level Diploma, a certified credential in procurement and supply to be offered in 2025.

The initiative represents a significant step towards developing national talent, embedding innovation in the government sector, and reinforcing the UAE's international competitiveness in public finance and sustainable development.