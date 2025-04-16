Dubai Judicial Institute And General Secretariat Of The Judicial Council Organises First Edition Of Emerging Legal And Judicial Challenges Forum'

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

April 16, 2025: Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI), in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Judicial Council, organised the first edition of the 'Emerging Legal and Judicial Challenges Forum,' which was held under the theme 'Malicious Lawsuits and Legal Countermeasures'. The forum, organised at the DJI headquarters, witnessed the presence of a distinguished assembly of judges, legal experts, and members from judicial entities.

The first edition of the forum witnessed the presence of H.E. Prof. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Secretary General of the Judicial Council; His Excellency Counsellor Mohammed Mubarak Obaid Al Sabousi, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department; and H.E. Justice Khalid Al Hosani, Chief Justice of the Court of First Instance. The forum was also attended by the Assistant Secretary General, heads of courts, and a distinguished group of members of the judiciary authority and counselors.

Her Excellency Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, delivered the opening address, highlighting the importance of cultivating a culture of judicial dialogue to address such phenomena that impede the proper administration of justice. Her Excellency reaffirmed the Institute's role as a cornerstone of intellectual and professional excellence in advancing the quality and integrity of judicial work.

The forum's sessions encompassed a wide range of topics, including the legal classification of malicious lawsuits, corresponding penalties, the extent of current legislative frameworks, real-life examples to illustrate the detrimental effects of such lawsuits on the justice system, and a review of countermeasures in international legislation.

As an interactive platform for judicial discourse, the forum facilitated the exchange of insights among legal professionals. It also reinforced the significance of collaborative knowledge initiatives in supporting institutional integration among judicial entities to enhance the effectiveness of judicial work in the UAE. Participants emphasised the critical need for enhancing legislative instruments and empowering the judiciary while proposing effective legal measures to safeguard the legal process from the misuse of litigation rights.

The forum aligned with the Dubai Judicial Institute's strategic objectives to foster legal research and dialogue on prevailing issues and challenges, launch sustainable initiatives that contribute to the evolution of the judicial system, and support Dubai's overarching vision of global judicial leadership.