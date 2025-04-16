Dennis Pappas Publishes New Blog Post On The Rise Of Biophilic Design

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Acclaimed landscape architect Dennis Pappas has published a new blog article titled The Rise of Biophilic Design, examining the growing global movement to reconnect people with nature through built environments. Drawing on his 20+ years of experience in sustainable urban design, Pappas highlights the principles, benefits, and practical applications of biophilic design in today's cities-especially in high-density environments like New York.

In the post, Pappas outlines how biophilic design goes beyond adding plants to buildings. It's about creating emotional, sensory, and ecological connections between people and the natural world.“We're hardwired for nature,” Pappas writes.“When we bring natural elements into our spaces-sunlight, greenery, water-we're not just improving aesthetics. We're improving health, focus, and well-being.”

The blog explores how biophilic principles are being applied across architecture, landscape design, and interior planning-from green roofs and living walls to natural materials, daylighting, and multisensory experiences. Pappas also addresses how cities can implement these ideas equitably and affordably in public spaces, schools, and housing.

“Biophilic design isn't just a trend-it's a response to how disconnected we've become from the natural systems that support us,” says Pappas.“If we want healthier cities, we have to design like nature matters-because it does.”

The article encourages urban planners, architects, and everyday residents to consider the role of nature in shaping environments that support human resilience, especially as cities face rising climate and mental health challenges.

About Dennis Pappas

Dennis Pappas is a Brooklyn-based landscape architect with over two decades of experience designing sustainable, community-centered spaces. His work includes the Brooklyn Green Corridor and New York City's first carbon-neutral rooftop garden. He is a Certified Green Roof Professional and LEED Accredited Professional, dedicated to advancing urban sustainability through nature-integrated design.