Hajj 2025: Travel Costs May Touch ₹10 Lakh Per Pilgrim - But There Are Budget Options Too! How & When To Apply?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hajj holds deep divine significance for Muslims and one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Every year, millions gather in Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia, to take part in this sacred pilgrimage. It is consider to be mandatory religious duty for those who are physically and financially capable of making the journey at least once in their lifetime. Here's a detailed breakdown of the costs involved in this pilgrimage.

What is the Hajj pilgrimage quota for Indians this year?

Saudi Arabia 's annual Hajj pilgrimage quota for India has seen a steady increase over the years, rising from 136,020 in 2014 to 175,025 in 2025. These allocations are determined by the Saudi authorities closer to the pilgrimage season.

What are the travel rules for Hajj? And how much the travel costs?

The government, through the Haj Committee of India, oversees arrangements for the majority of the country's allotted quota, which stands at 122,518 for the current year. All the necessary arrangements including flight schedules, transportation, Mina camps, accommodation, and additional services are taken up and completed as per the Saudi requirements, within the given timelines.

The balance of the quota is allotted, as is customary, to Private Tour Operators. This year, due to changes in Saudi guidelines, more than 800 Private Tour Operators were consolidated into 26 legal entities termed Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs).

As per the government rules, only these entities are authorised to offer travel packages for Hajj

| Saudi Arabia: Are Umrah and Hajj visas the same? What most people don't know Here is a look at a few tour packages by authorised travel agents:

Marhaba Haji

40 Days Deluxe Hajj 2025 Package

Price: Rs. 7,25,000/-

Inclusions: Air tickets - Hajj Visa - Accommodation - Umrah kit - Food - Transport - Ziarath - 5 ltr Zamzam - Laundry

40 Days Semi-Deluxe Hajj 2025

Price: Rs. 6,75,000/-

Inclusions: Air tickets - Hajj Visa - Accommodation - Umrah kit - Food - Transport Ziarath - 5 ltr Zamzam - Laundry

40 Days Economy Hajj 2025 Package

Price: Rs. 6,25,000/-

Inclusions: Air tickets - Hajj Visa Accommodation - Umrah kit Food - Transport Ziarath - 5 ltr Zamzam - Laundry

Talbiya Umrah

Deluxe Hajj Package 30 Days

This offers a 30-day stay in Mecca without any shifting between accommodations. This package provides a straightforward no-hassle experience making it an excellent choice for those who value simplicity and focus in their divine journey.

Starts from: ₹744,999/-

Hajj Package 30 Days

This package is based in Aziziya strategically located near Mina ensuring that your 5-day Arkan is seamlessly joined into your journey. However, you might have to shift your accomodation

Starts from: ₹679,999/-

Bakhla

Hajj 2025 Gold non-shifting long tour: Starts from ₹8,79,500

Hajj 2025 platinum shifting long tour: Starts from ₹6,83,500

Hajj 2025 silver shifting long tour: Starts from ₹5,66,500

All the travel agent offer short packages also, which are much cheaper.

When to apply?

Hajj visas are issued approximately two months before the pilgrimage. So ideally you should start applying now

| Saudi Arabia: What is Umrah Visa? Can You perform Hajj on this religious visa? When is Hajj?

This year, Hajj is expected to take place between the 4th of June and the 9th of June 2025 in the Gregorian Calendar, depending on the sighting of the moon.

The Islamic calendar operates on the lunar cycle, so it appears to shift forward approximately 11-12 days each year as it corresponds to the Gregorian calendar.

Hajj takes place between the same dates each year, i.e. between the 8th and the 12th or 13th of Dhul Hijjah each year, depending on the sighting of the moon.

According to an agreement between India and Saudi Arabia, 1,75,025 pilgrims from India can go to the Hajj in 2025.