Pen Aviation Adopts Crypto Payments With Deus X Pay

Pen Aviation , a leading provider of comprehensive business aviation, Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) solutions, and consultancy services, is now accepting cryptocurrency payments. This exciting partnership made possible through a partnership with Deus X Pay –a regulated virtual asset service provider-will enable Pen Aviation to offer its clients seamless and secure transactions using digital assets.

For Pen Aviation's elite clientele, time is invaluable, and financial transactions should be just as seamless. By integrating Deus X Pay's premium crypto payment solutions, the purchase of private jets and drone services becomes faster, more cost-effective, and completely frictionless. This strategic collaboration reflects Pen Aviation's commitment to delivering innovative, tailored solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its global clients and regional stakeholders. It also empowers both PEN UAS operators and their own end customers operating time-critical deliveries to make swift crypto payments while benefiting from cutting-edge financial technology.

This partnership also represents a key milestone in Pen Aviation's digital transformation journey. Embracing cryptocurrency payments not only enhances operational flexibility but also reinforces the company's vision to future-proof its offerings and lead the way in aviation service innovation.

Compliant crypto payment integration in the luxury asset landscape has witnessed rapid adoption due to faster settlements and reduced fees without sacrificing security – whilst meeting the needs of this unique client base. Partnering with Pen Aviation underscores the importance of offering sophisticated yet effortless payment solutions for clients, ensuring that their financial transactions are as seamless as their travel.

Deus X Pay is at the forefront of financial innovation, demonstrating that top-tier brands can adopt cryptocurrency simply opening the door to new opportunities. Together, Pen Aviation continues to deliver excellence across the aviation value chain, embracing innovation while maintaining its bespoke, client-centric approach. This latest step marks another chapter in delivering value, speed, and trust to discern clients worldwide.

About Pen Aviation

., a subsidiary of PEN GROUP SAS, provides consultancy, aircraft sales, charter, and investment services, while also designing and manufacturing certified unmanned automated systems (UAS) under its PEN UAS brand. PEN UAS delivers holistic ecosystem solutions to government and private sector clients, offering customized systems tailored to specific needs. It leverages Pen Aviation's expertise in complex automated system design and integrates DGMIND-an AI-powered platform developed by DGMIND SAS, a spin-off of Pen Aviation and also a PEN GROUP SAS subsidiary. DGMIND enhances UAS fleet operations by uniting stakeholders, integrating data, and automating management processes, driving efficiency, scalability, and sustainable business growth.

