Trends Shaping The $873M U.S. Birth Centers Market, 2025-2034 | Lower C-Section Rates And Reduced Medical Expenses Position Birth Centers As Economical, High-Outcome Maternity Options

|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$253.7 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$873.3 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry impact forces
3.1.1 Growth drivers
3.1.1.1 Cost-effectiveness of birth centers
3.1.1.2 Supportive government policies and initiatives
3.1.1.3 Growing awareness of postpartum support
3.1.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.1.2.1 Stringent regulations and licensing requirements
3.1.2.2 Inconsistent insurance reimbursements for services offered at birth centers
3.2 Growth potential analysis
3.3 List of birth centers, by state
3.4 Porter's analysis
3.5 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Freestanding birth centers
5.3 Hospital-affiliated birth centers
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Service, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Obstetric care
6.3 Neonatal care
6.4 Gynecological care
6.5 Lactation support
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Zone, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 North East
7.2.1 Connecticut
7.2.2 Maine
7.2.3 Massachusetts
7.2.4 New Hampshire
7.2.5 Rhode Island
7.2.6 Vermont
7.2.7 New Jersey
7.2.8 New York
7.2.9 Pennsylvania
7.3 East North Central
7.3.1 Wisconsin
7.3.2 Michigan
7.3.3 Illinois
7.3.4 Indiana
7.3.5 Ohio
7.4 West North Central
7.4.1 North Dakota
7.4.2 South Dakota
7.4.3 Nebraska
7.4.4 Kansas
7.4.5 Minnesota
7.4.6 Iowa
7.4.7 Missouri
7.5 South Atlantic
7.5.1 Delaware
7.5.2 Maryland
7.5.3 District of Columbia
7.5.4 Virginia
7.5.5 West Virginia
7.5.6 North Carolina
7.5.7 South Carolina
7.5.8 Georgia
7.5.9 Florida
7.6 East South Central
7.6.1 Kentucky
7.6.2 Tennessee
7.6.3 Mississippi
7.6.4 Alabama
7.7 West South Central
7.7.1 Oklahoma
7.7.2 Texas
7.7.3 Arkansas
7.7.4 Louisiana
7.8 Mountain States
7.8.1 Idaho
7.8.2 Montana
7.8.3 Wyoming
7.8.4 Nevada
7.8.5 Utah
7.8.6 Colorado
7.8.7 Arizona
7.8.8 New Mexico
7.9 Pacific Central
7.9.1 California
7.9.2 Alaska
7.9.3 Hawaii
7.9.4 Oregon
7.9.5 Washington
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Alma Midwifery
8.2 Barnes-Jewish Hospital
8.3 Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Cedars-Sinai)
8.4 Cleveland Clinic
8.5 Houston Methodist Hospital
8.6 Mayo Clinic
8.7 Norton Healthcare
8.8 NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
8.9 Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
8.10 Rose Medical Center
8.11 St. David's Healthcare
8.12 The Mount Sinai Hospital
8.13 TriStar Centennial Women's and Children's Hospital
8.14 The Mother Baby Center
8.15 UCLA Health
8.16 UCSF Medical Center
