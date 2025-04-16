Trends Shaping The $873M U.S. Birth Centers Market, 2025-2034 | Lower C-Section Rates And Reduced Medical Expenses Position Birth Centers As Economical, High-Outcome Maternity Options

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Birth Centers Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Birth Centers Market was valued at USD 253.7 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2034. The rising preference for natural and personalized childbirth experiences is fueling market expansion, with birth centers offering an alternative to traditional hospital deliveries. These facilities provide a homelike environment with midwifery care, leading to better health outcomes and cost savings. As more expectant parents prioritize individualized, low-intervention birth options, the demand for birth centers continues to climb.

The market is experiencing significant momentum due to a combination of factors, including increasing maternal awareness, evolving healthcare policies, and the rising cost of hospital births. Expectant mothers are seeking options that promote autonomy in childbirth while ensuring high-quality care. Freestanding birth centers and hospital-affiliated facilities both play a role in meeting this growing demand, offering tailored services that align with modern maternity care preferences. Additionally, industry players are focusing on regulatory compliance, insurance coverage expansion, and technological advancements in prenatal and neonatal care. These efforts are making birth centers more accessible and appealing to a wider audience, further driving market growth.

The market is categorized into freestanding birth centers and hospital-affiliated birth centers. The freestanding birth centers segment generated USD 201.4 million in 2024, driven by cost-effectiveness and patient-centered care. Many expectant mothers prefer freestanding birth centers due to the growing awareness of out-of-hospital birth benefits, including lower cesarean section rates and reduced medical expenses. These facilities emphasize supportive staffing and minimal medical intervention, making them an attractive option for those seeking a more natural birth experience.

In terms of services, the market encompasses obstetric care, neonatal care, gynecological care, and lactation support. The obstetric care segment held a 34.8% market share in 2024, reflecting the increasing demand for comprehensive maternal care. Birth centers specializing in obstetric care offer essential services such as prenatal monitoring, labor and delivery assistance, and postpartum care. With advancements in obstetric technology and the availability of skilled professionals, these centers are delivering high-quality maternal and neonatal care, reinforcing the dominance of obstetric services in the market.

The Florida birth centers market generated USD 15.6 million in 2024, with strong growth prospects driven by the state's large population and high birth rates. The rising interest in non-traditional childbirth methods is further propelling market expansion. Florida's extensive network of licensed birth centers, along with increasing awareness of their benefits - such as reduced medical intervention and lower healthcare costs - is fueling the sector's steady development.

