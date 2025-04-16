Kalam & Kavach 2.0 Conclave Charts Roadmap For Defence Reforms, Innovation And Self-Reliance In 2025

Kalam & Kavach 2.0 , hosted by Pentagon Press in collaboration with CENJOWS, brought together India's top defence minds-from military leadership and think tanks to private industry-to shape the next wave of military reform. Themed“ 2025: The Year of Reforms ,” the conclave, held at the Manekshaw Centre, focused on speed, synergy, and self-reliance in national defence.

Kalam & Kavach Panel discussion: Indian industry and defence start-ups hailed as co-creators of capability and self-reliance



Key Highlights

Strategic Insight : Lt Gen Vipul Shinghal, delivering the keynote on behalf of the CDS, cited a“ renaissance in strategic thought ,” revealing 8–9 new doctrines in progress.

Airpower & Future Warfare : In a fireside chat with Shivam Arya, curator Kalam & Kavach, former IAF chief ACM V.R. Chaudhari emphasized jointness, AI-driven warfare, and theatre commands as future priorities.

Security Outlook : Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd) and author Sandeep Unnithan discussed drones, grey zone threats, and the need for rapid, tech-led reform.

Technology as a Force Multiplier : Experts stressed AI, quantum, cyber, and space as the defining arenas of modern warfare.

Industry's Role : From“ vendor to vanguard,” Indian industry and defence startups were hailed as co-creators of capability and self-reliance.