Kalam & Kavach 2.0 Conclave Charts Roadmap For Defence Reforms, Innovation And Self-Reliance In 2025
Kalam & Kavach Panel discussion: Indian industry and defence start-ups hailed as co-creators of capability and self-reliance
Key Highlights
Strategic Insight : Lt Gen Vipul Shinghal, delivering the keynote on behalf of the CDS, cited a“ renaissance in strategic thought ,” revealing 8–9 new doctrines in progress.
Airpower & Future Warfare : In a fireside chat with Shivam Arya, curator Kalam & Kavach, former IAF chief ACM V.R. Chaudhari emphasized jointness, AI-driven warfare, and theatre commands as future priorities.
Security Outlook : Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd) and author Sandeep Unnithan discussed drones, grey zone threats, and the need for rapid, tech-led reform.
Technology as a Force Multiplier : Experts stressed AI, quantum, cyber, and space as the defining arenas of modern warfare.
Industry's Role : From“ vendor to vanguard,” Indian industry and defence startups were hailed as co-creators of capability and self-reliance.
Books Released
Cyber Diplomacy, Artificial Intelligence in Military Applications, and India's Arsenal captured the spirit of innovation driving the sector.
Closing Note
Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar called for action-oriented follow-up, while curator Shivam Arya urged,“The conversations we had today must now become contributions.”
Kalam & Kavach 2.0 reaffirmed that defence transformation begins with dialogue-and must end in decisive, indigenised action.
