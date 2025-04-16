Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan Holds Off on Extra Budget for Fiscal 2025 Amid U.S. Tariff Cloud

Japan Holds Off on Extra Budget for Fiscal 2025 Amid U.S. Tariff Cloud


2025-04-16 03:24:23
(MENAFN) Japan is expected to refrain from presenting a supplementary budget for fiscal 2025 aimed at funding stimulus measures to combat escalating prices and U.S. tariffs during the ongoing parliamentary session, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Instead, the government plans to utilize reserve funds from the original budget for the fiscal year, which runs until March 2026, to support anti-inflation efforts, including subsidies for electricity and gas, as indicated by sources familiar with the matter.

Initially, discussions regarding the supplementary budget were anticipated to begin this month among the government and ruling parties. However, they have opted to postpone these talks until the effects of U.S. tariff policies become more apparent, as these policies have already undergone several changes, the report noted.

A senior official from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party remarked on Tuesday that it is improbable the supplementary budget will be submitted before the current Diet session wraps up on June 22, due to the prevailing uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs.

MENAFN16042025000045017169ID1109435573

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search