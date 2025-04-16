Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of North Macedonia Meets Qatari Charge D'affaires


2025-04-16 03:17:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Skopje: President of North Macedonia H E Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova met with Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Qatar in North Macedonia, H E Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani yesterday.

MENAFN16042025000063011010ID1109435526

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search