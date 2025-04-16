PM Meets Senior U.S. Officials, Holds Talks With World Bank, IMF Leaders

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Washington, April 15 (Petra) - - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan is set to meet on Tuesday with several senior officials from the U.S. administration as part of his visit to Washington, D.C.His agenda includes meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, White House Budget Director Russell Vought, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.On Monday, Prime Minister Hassan also met with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, followed by a meeting Tuesday morning with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.In both meetings, he highlighted Jordan's progress in implementing its Economic Modernization Vision, along with the fiscal and economic measures adopted to reinforce the country's economic resilience, spur growth, and expand economic opportunities.The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the strategic partnerships and continued support provided by the World Bank and IMF in advancing Jordan's development agenda.Banga and Georgieva praised Jordan's reform efforts and reaffirmed the World Bank's and IMF's commitment to supporting the Kingdom's economic and development initiatives especially those aimed at attracting investment and strengthening public-private sector collaboration.