Swwapnil Joshi: I Enjoy Staying Busy With Back-To-Back Projects

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor-producer Swwapnil Joshi, who is currently promoting"SuSheela SuJeet" and has the Gujarati film "Shubhchintak" lined up, has expressed that he enjoys staying busy with back-to-back projects.

Swapnil said, "I'm excited about Shubhchintak amidst promoting Sushila Sujit. As an artist, I enjoy staying busy with back-to-back projects. Shubhchintak's promotion will start soon, and I'm looking forward to entertaining audiences in a new language."

Talking about the actor, at nine years old, he appeared in the Ramanand Sagar show Uttar Ramayan.

He has done several successful series in television, such as Krishna and Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta, as well as films like Duniyadari and Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai, casting him as the lead actor.

He has done many comedy shows like Comedy Circus and Papad Pol-Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya in the Hindi industry. Swapnil owns a wrestling team named 'Vidarbhache Wagh' in Zee Maharashtra Kusti Dangal. He was ranked twelfth in The Times of India's Top 20 Most Desirable Men of Maharashtra in 2017.

On the work front, he was last seen in the crime thriller drama directed by Nitin Kamble. It stars Swapnil Joshi, Prasad Oak, Shivani Surve, Ganesh Yadav, and Parna Pethe in key roles.

His upcoming Marathi film“SuSheela SuJeet” is a suspense drama film directed by Prasad Oak. The film stars Swapnil Joshi and Sonali Kulkarni in the title roles. It is a story about two unlikely individuals who embark on a journey of self-discovery, exploring the unpredictable nature of life with humor, emotion, and unexpected surprises.

The actor also has ChikiChiki BooBoomBoom directed by Prasad Khandekar. The film features an ensemble cast, including Prarthana Behere, Prajakta Mali, Khandekar, Rohit Mane, Prathamesh Shivalkar, Namrata Sambherao, and Vanita Kharat. The story revolves around the reunion of college backbenchers, filled with fun, excitement, and chaos.