Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


France Retaliates, Expelling 12 Algerian Officials

2025-04-16 01:31:38
(MENAFN) France announced on Tuesday that it is expelling 12 Algerian officials, escalating tensions after Algeria’s recent expulsion of 12 French diplomats. Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed the move in a post he shared on X, stating, “In response to their unjustified and incomprehensible decision, we are expelling 12 Algerian agents and recalling our ambassador for consultations.”

He remarked that they are responding "as announced" due to Algeria's decision for "escalation."
"Dialogue is always welcome, but not one-sided," he emphasized.

The French presidency mirrored this position, condemning Algeria’s actions as “unjustified and incomprehensible” and stating that the expulsion “disregards” fundamental judicial principles. The Elysee Palace added that the responsibility for the worsening bilateral relations lies with the Algerian authorities.

“In this difficult context, France will defend its interests and will continue to demand that Algeria fully respect its obligations toward us, particularly with regard to our national security and cooperation on migration matters,” a recent statement read.

The statement emphasized that these requests go “hand in hand” with France's “ambition” for its relationship with Algeria.

“It is in the very interest of both France and Algeria to resume dialogue. The President of the Republic calls on the Algerian authorities to show responsibility within the framework of the demanding and constructive dialogue initiated on March 31 with the Algerian President,” the statement concluded.

