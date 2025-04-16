India’S Organic Food Exports Register 35 Pc Jump, To Cross $665 Million In FY25

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) India's export of organic food products registered a robust 35 per cent increase to $665.96 million (around Rs 5,700 crore) during the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 compared to the corresponding figure of $494.80 million in 2023-24, according to the latest data released by the government.

In volume terms, the export of organic food goods, including cereals, tea, spices, medicinal plants, oilseeds and processed foods, went up by 41 per cent to 0.37 million tonnes (MT) in 2024-25 from 0.26 million tonnes in 2023-24.

The government said the upward trend shows rising global demand for Indian organic food products. The US is a major destination for Indian organic exports, while the EU, Canada, and UK are also important markets.

Export of organic rice and millets increased to $161.67 million in FY25 from $86.66 million in FY24, that of organic processed food to $154.01 million from $129.61 million, medicinal plant products to $88.57 million from $72.42 million, organic tea to $45.13 million from $34.11 million, organic spices to $45.42 million from $35.93 million and organic oilseeds to $36.20 million from $25.64 million, the figures showed.

India aims to surpass $1 billion in organic product exports and has set a target of $2 billion in exports by 2030.

The government is working on initiatives to promote organic farming and exports, including the development of Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) with other countries to facilitate trade.

The Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) implements the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), which sets standards for organic production, processing, and trade in India. Products are certified under NPOP, ensuring they meet international quality benchmarks.

The global demand for organic products is around Rs 1 lakh crore, and with increased promotion and production, this demand may reach Rs 10 lakh crore.

India has the largest number of organic farmers globally and ranks second in terms of area under organic cultivation.