Sungrow Unveils Dynamic Tariff Feature On Isolarcloud: Empowering European Homes To Reduce Energy Bills

Integrated with Nord Pool and other major power exchanges, the system dynamically responds to hourly pan-European tariff fluctuations, preventing unexpected cost spikes and disruptions in household energy planning. As the system is powered by Sungrow's self-developed AI algorithms, it can predict solar generation and household electricity demand 24 hours in advance, autonomously executing the most cost-effective energy consumption and trading strategies. During low-tariff periods, the system optimally charges the storage system while reserving state of charge (SOC) capacity for solar absorption, minimizing electricity costs. During peak tariff periods, the system discharges stored energy, transforming households into "virtual power banks" for automated revenue streams.

Evolving Intelligence: Smarter With Every Use

Equipped with deep-learning algorithms, the Dynamic Tariff feature continuously analyses user behavior and consumption patterns, refining its forecasting accuracy through continuous learning. The self-optimizing system coordinates photovoltaic (PV) arrays, ESS, and electric vehicle (EV) chargers through adaptive collaboration strategies, all without manual intervention. Compatible with diverse configurations (PV-ESS-EV charging system, PV-ESS, ESS-only, VPP integration), it delivers instant responses in seconds across scenarios.

Built on Sungrow's end-to-end technology platform, the Dynamic Tariff feature achieves unparalleled system cohesion when paired with Sungrow inverters, ESS, and EMS solutions. This unified approach allows for a single product ecosystem, a shared data architecture, and a coordinated control system, enabling maximized overall system performance and agile energy dispatch.

Looking ahead, Sungrow will continue to enhance the Dynamic Tariff feature alongside other intelligent, user-centric energy solutions designed to support European homes and businesses, and ultimately power a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.

